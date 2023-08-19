I discipline my body like an athlete, training it to do what it should. Otherwise, I fear that after preaching to others I myself might be disqualified. — 1 Corinthians 9:27

This month I am celebrating six decades of life with my family, and a big piece of chocolate cake. Everyone has their “thing”. My struggle is sweets, and it is real. But to be more specific it is not just any sweet, it is dark chocolate. The richer the chocolate the better. If someone could have figured out how to make peas and lima beans taste like chocolate, my pockets would not have been stained green.

