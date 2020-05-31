The U.S. Census Bureau estimated last week that Kentuckians have seen their income drop by 46.9% since March when the pandemic began.
The survey said that 40.6% of us have delayed medical care and 11% have experienced food scarcity.
And it said that 25% of us are facing housing insecurity.
• Tuesday Morning filed for bankruptcy protection last week, saying it planned to close 230 of its 687 stores.
But the new store in Gateway Commons isn’t on the list.
Georgia-based Exide Technologies filed for bankruptcy protection last week.
Among its debts was $3.1 million to Owensboro’s Daramic Inc.
Another restaurant is gone.
Hardee’s said last week that it has permanently closed its restaurant at 2705 W. Parrish Ave.
It opened on Aug. 14, 1981.
But the company said, “While this location is closed, Hardee’s will continue serving Owensboro residents through the nearby Hardee’s location at 3101 Frederica St., which offers both drive-through and delivery services.
Hal’s Windy Hollow Restaurant, 8260 Kentucky 81, said on Facebook that it plans to reopen on June 7.
Movie theaters in Kentucky can reopen on Monday.
But Malco’s Owensboro Cinema won’t.
Karen Melton, the company’s vice president and director of marketing, said, “Right now, theaters are still closed and we are working behind the scenes to ensure a safe moviegoing experience. Look for a press release with detailed information to go out soon.”
One problem is that studios aren’t releasing new movies yet.
Five Star picked up a building permit last week for a new convenience store at 3689 Kentucky 54.
Independence Bank is switching its primary color from green to red, white and blue this year.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
