The U.S. Department of Agriculture is updating the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 (CFAP 2) for contract producers of eligible livestock and poultry, and producers of specialty crops and other sales-based commodities.
CFAP 2, which assists producers who faced market disruptions in 2020 due to COVID-19, is part of the USDA’s broader Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative.
Additionally, USDA’s Farm Service Agency has set an Oct. 12 deadline for all eligible producers to apply for or modify applications for CFAP 2.
The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, provides up to $1 billion for payments to contract producers of eligible livestock and poultry for revenue losses from Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 27, 2020.
Contract producers of broiler and layer chickens, turkeys, and hogs may be eligible for assistance. This update includes eligible breeding stock and eggs of all eligible poultry types produced under contract.
Payments for contract producers were to be based on a comparison of eligible revenue for the periods of Jan. 1, 2019, through Dec. 27, 2019, and Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 27, 2020. This means contract producers can now elect to use eligible revenue from the period of Jan. 1, 2018, through Dec. 27, 2018, instead of that date range in 2019 if it is more representative.
This change is intended to provide flexibility and make the program more equitable for contract producers who had reduced revenue in 2019 compared to a normal production year. The difference in revenue is then multiplied by 80% to determine a final payment. Payments to contract producers may be factored in if total calculated payments exceed the available funding and will be made after the application period closes.
Additional flexibilities have been added to account for increases in operation size in 2020 and situations where a contract producer did not have a full period of revenue from Jan. 1 to Dec. 27 for either 2018 or 2019. Assistance is also available to new contract producers who began their farming operation in 2020.
USDA is also amending the CFAP 2 payment calculation for sales-based commodities, which are primarily comprised of specialty crops, to allow producers to substitute 2018 sales for 2019 sales.
Previously, payments for producers of sales-based commodities were based only on 2019 sales, with 2019 used as an approximation of the amount the producer would have expected to market in 2020.
Giving producers the option to substitute 2018 sales for this approximation, including 2018 crop insurance indemnities and 2018 crop year Noninsured Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) and Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus (WHIP+) payments, provides additional flexibility to producers of sales-based commodities who had reduced sales in 2019.
A complete list of all eligible sales-based commodities can be found at farmers.gov/cfap2/commodities. The list includes honey, most local tree fruits and field-grown fruits and vegetables, and tobacco.
Newly eligible producers who need to submit a CFAP 2 application or producers who need to modify an existing one can do so by contacting the FSA Office at 270-685-1707 ext. 2. All new and modified CFAP 2 applications are due by the October 12 deadline.
Upcoming Grazing School
The University of Kentucky Research and Education Center at Princeton will be holding the Kentucky Beginning Grazing School on September 22 and 23 at the Woodford County Cooperative Extension Service Office in Versailles. This school is designed for experiential learners with a nice mixture of classroom sessions, hands on activities, and demonstrations. The registration flyer and agenda for the school can be found on the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service website at https://daviess.ca.uky.edu/ANR. Pre-registration is required. The deadline to register is Sept. 17.
CPH60 Cattle SaleInformation regarding the December CPH60 Sale was mailed last week. The purpose of this quarterly sale is for producers to group cattle into marketable lot sizes, maintain the identification of health and management practices, and provide a positive reputation toward calves marketed from the Green River Area of Kentucky. In March, the minimum weaning period was extended to 60 days. Most consignors already take advantage of the additional 15 days to increase weight gain and net dollars. Call the Extension Office if you have questions, to consign your calves, and place your ear tag order.
Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.
