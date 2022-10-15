If you ask anyone on our Chamber staff, “What is your favorite part of working for the Chamber?,” I can guarantee this solitary response, “Serving our membership.”
At the end of the day, there is nothing more important to us than the needs of the local businesses and organizations that make up our Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce.
This desire to serve is expressed in many different ways. You may have recently attended a Rooster Booster Breakfast or Legislative Forum, or perhaps you scheduled a Ribbon Cutting or applied to be the Chamber Member of the Week; maybe you called to request more information regarding your insurance or other benefits our members exclusively receive?
This is but a small glance into the many avenues of service we have established for our members. Their success, as well as their happiness, is our top priority and will continue to be so. That is why we are both excited and proud to continue to promote our Chamber After Hours events.
We know how hard our members work to produce the best products and provide the top services to this community, and they deserve a chance to broadcast these efforts. That is what this event was created for, to bring the community straight to their doorstep.
Last Thursday, individuals from the Chamber community arrived at Red Wing Shoes Owensboro for the latest Chamber After Hours event. Many who had never frequented the storefront arrived to meet the excellent Red Wing Shoes team and peruse the space and the products. Between the food, drinks and conversations, a sense of unity seemed to linger in the air. It is moments like these that we have gone without for far too long since the start of the pandemic. There was not a face without a smile, or a hand left unshaken.
The businesses and organizations in our community deserve our attention and our recognition, now more than ever. This sense of unity should not be a fleeting feeling, but a consistent energy that charges our community forward.
Remember to show your love and support to our local business owners. And to our members, know that we are always cheering you on.
Kenzie Tomes is communications and events coordinator for the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.