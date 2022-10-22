At the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, our biggest cheerleaders are found in our Ambassador program.
Chamber Ambassadors are volunteers for the Chamber. But to Chamber staff, Ambassadors are so much more than that. Ambassadors help the Chamber carry out its mission: To provide leadership, advocacy and member services that foster growth and economic prosperity for our region.
Ambassadors are an extension of our voice, our “boots on the ground,” and are the support system for the organization. They play a vital and professional role in the growth and success of the Chamber.
Currently, the Chamber has around 50 Ambassadors that represent different businesses and organizations in our community. Their duties include member retention and development, as well as recruiting new members to join the Chamber.
You will find our Ambassadors greeting folks at the monthly Rooster Booster breakfast, networking at ribbon cuttings and even driving golf carts with refreshments at our annual golf classic. Ambassadors are not afraid to shine, as they show up in their best dress to volunteer at our Chamber Celebration.
Ambassadors often tell us that they find their position rewarding because they get the opportunity to promote themselves and their business. The program is designed for just that, and one of them is rewarded each month for their hard work with the title of Ambassador of the Month. This is an honor given to an Ambassador that has excelled in their duties. They are spotlighted at the Rooster Booster breakfast and in our monthly Chamber Matters.
The Chamber Ambassadors meet monthly to discuss Chamber events and membership. This is a special time to celebrate new Members, as well as renewals.
A formal meeting is held one month and then the following month the Ambassadors meet for a “social” at a Chamber member restaurant. Ambassadors are not just professional acquaintances, but many become lifelong friends.
There is a rich history of service among the Ambassadors, with several serving over 15 years.
We are deeply grateful for the Ambassadors’ commitment to serve our community and support our mission. Together, we go further.
Shelly Nichols is vice president of the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce.
