At the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, our biggest cheerleaders are found in our Ambassador program.

Chamber Ambassadors are volunteers for the Chamber. But to Chamber staff, Ambassadors are so much more than that. Ambassadors help the Chamber carry out its mission: To provide leadership, advocacy and member services that foster growth and economic prosperity for our region.

Shelly Nichols is vice president of the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce.

