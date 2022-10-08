Fall is quite simply my favorite time of the year.
Owensboro in the springtime is beautiful, but I think she shines most in the autumn.
The crisp air, the life-affirming bursts of color, the sound of referee whistles and marching bands in the air.
It just holds so much promise.
And there is so much to which we can look forward.
From 2004 until 2010, I had the honor to serve on the Owensboro City Commission. My children were 5 and 7 when I took office. I never quite understood what running for public office did for a fall until I decided not to run again.
I see this kind of exhaustion in the eyes of our candidates who are on the ballot in November.
In between walking precincts, putting out signs and making campaign calls, they are going to event after event, planning speeches, developing platforms and (most of the time) working full-time jobs.
Their family time is at a bare minimum. And their families are usually working just as hard as they are between the campaign and taking up at the slack at home.
Understanding the levels of exhaustion that they are experiencing, can help us all appreciate even more what kind of sacrifice it takes to put your name on a ballot and seek to serve the community.
But it is important that candidates reach their constituents, and that the community at large understands who the candidates are and what they stand for.
It is particularly important for our Chamber members to hear where candidates are on issues that impact commercial growth, existing business, quality of life and entrepreneurship.
That is why we continue to ask of their time.
Over the past two weeks, our chamber has hosted forums for four races impacting our community.
And we have one event left on Oct. 27.
Our forums for Kentucky House Race District 13, Owensboro City Commission and Daviess County Central Division Race were held on Sept. 27. And the Daviess County judge-executive forum was held at our Rooster Booster on Oct. 6.
The forums were civil, well-attended and featured both partisan and non-partisan races. They remind us that we can have disagreements on issues and still act with integrity and kindness.
If you are interested in viewing any of these forums, they are available on the Chamber’s YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/ChamberOwensboro. The county judge-executive race is at minute 28 of our October Rooster Booster.
In the meantime, thank you to all who participated and a special thanks to the candidates. We appreciate your commitment to our community.
Candance Brake is the president and CEO of the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce.
Ashtin Warren is director of Talent Programs for the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce.
