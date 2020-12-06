I am back!
I am so excited to be back working at the Chamber in my new role as vice president. During the four years I was gone, the Chamber has added so many programs.
From workforce development and education initiatives to community engagement programs to actual cash saving benefits for our small businesses and largest employers, it seems so much has changed for the better.
And they have done all of this without increasing staff numbers or increasing membership dues.
This level of output translates into a fact that anyone close to the organization knows — the Chamber’s dedication is to its members.
Prospective members will usually start off our conversation with the simple questions, “Why Chamber membership?” My first response is always the same ... it is an investment in your community — the community that you love.
The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce’s mission is to provide leadership, advocacy and member services that foster growth and economic prosperity for our region. The bottom line is that we couldn’t do this very important work without our members.
The best part of my job is to be able to watch our members grow and succeed — and to feel that we were a small part of their success.
We do offer members great promotions, but we also offer great cost-saving programs that are offered exclusively to them. The Chamber offers discounted credit/debit processing, discounted background checks for employees, and many other savings.
At the Chamber, we realize that insurance costs can be a difference maker for businesses. We are proud to have the ability to provide Chamber members with several great health insurance plans and a worker’s compensation insurance.
Being a Chamber member is a win-win. Chamber members know that each and every day there is someone out there thinking of new ideas and innovative ways to improve their businesses and organizations.
Yes, I am proud to be back. And I am ready to serve.
If you would like to hear more about our programs including our health or workers’ comp policies, you can email me at shelly@owensboro.com.
Shelly Nichols is the vice president of the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce.
