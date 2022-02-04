Champions of Magic, a touring magic and illusion show made up of five magicians, will make their Owensboro debut at 7 p.m. Monday at the RiverPark Center as part of “The Worldwide Wonders Tour.”
The show, described as “an evening of impossible illusions and spectacular special effects,” consists of the grand illusion double act Young & Strange (Richard Young and Sam Strange), mentalist Alex McAleer, illusionist Hollie England and escape artist Fernando Velasco.
The group has been staying in town for an entire week and have been working on fresh material.
“We’re working on some new content; we’re rehearsing and making sure it’s the best it can be,” Strange said. “Hopefully by the time the actual show happens next Monday, we’ll be about as match fit as it’s possible to be.”
Though a typical Champions of Magic show can run about two hours and 15 minutes, including an intermission, they aren’t making any promises.
“That’s the great thing about trying new illusions is we can’t be 100% sure at this point,” Young said. “So, next Monday’s show is going to be really exciting because genuinely there’s some brand-new magic that’s going to be tried there ….”
Though their performances have been quiet the past couple years due to restrictions regarding the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, the group has performed across the globe, with more than 100 shows performed in one year.
“It’s great as a performer … because by doing it that regularly; you can really then start to analyze the detail of what you’re saying and really try, you know, if it’s the tone of voice that I’m delivering the line in, is that going to make a difference? And when you can do back-to-back like that with the show, even with no effort, gets better.”
The group also makes sure to embrace the crowd by facing forward and interacting with the audience, even bringing people up on stage to become part of the show, which the group believes magic is made for.
“It’s an exciting thing to watch because it changes every night and we don’t know what’s quite going to happen,” Young said.
“It’s kind of (what) it’s all about,” McAleer said. “Like, in a big theater, … say if Hollie is doing something smaller and a close-up routine, the audience feed off that person’s energy (and) their reactions, because they’re kind of the eyes and ears of the whole audience, being on stage ….”
While the group has said the reception from audiences has been high since returning back to live shows and giving people a taste of live entertainment again, they admit that appreciation goes both ways.
“...It’s a real privilege for us to perform for a room of people,” Young said. “We’ve been reminded of that in the most dramatic way …. When we came back for those first shows and it continues to happen, it’s a real new appreciation from my personal point-of-view to stand on a stage in front of a group of people, who have ultimately come out and (we) want to make sure they’re safe and that everyone’s going to enjoy it ….”
Though the group has been coined as “The Avengers of magic,” each member has received recognition for their individual efforts, with some making appearances on NBC’s “Access Hollywood” and “America’s Got Talent, TBS’ ”Go-Big Show,” The CW’s “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” along with features in publications like Huffington Post and Rolling Stone.
“I think (magic) is more popular now than it’s been in over 100 years,” Young said. “... I think with all the various media and platforms that there are, magic can kind of thrive in lots of different places.”
Though internet television has been able to showcase their craft to a wider audience, seeing magic live doesn’t compare.
“...Magic is an art form that is always best seen live, in the flesh,” Strange said. “When you watch it on television or on YouTube or social media, there’s always that disconnect because you don’t know whether the people are in on it or there’s camera trickery. But, when you’re sitting in the audience and you’re engaging with it and you’re seeing it first-hand, … it really creates a good moment of escapism ....”
The group admits that they will “brace for impact” when showcasing the new things up their sleeve if things don’t go according to plan and will have a crew ready to assist.
“Sometimes there’s nothing you can do if there is an issue,” McAleer said.
“I guess we just got to try and be ready for whatever comes (and) be able to be quick on our feet for all of us …,” Velasco said.
For Monday, the group has high expectations for people in attendance and admit that it will have moments of humor while also diving into some intensity.
“I think they can expect to see every kind of magic that they can possibly see,” Velasco said. “They’re going to get grand illusions, escapes, mentalism; there’s literally something for everyone from the kids to the grandparents. It’s just a really entertaining show ….”
And it offers entertainment for people that may not be self-admitted fans of magic.
“It really is a spectacle,” Strange said. “Not only have you got the incredible magic … but it also comes with amazing production. You’ve got fantastic lighting brought in — we’ve been working with a couple of lighting designers over the last six months to really make it as best we can. And it comes with pyro. …Even if you’re dragged in a headlock to see the show because you don’t like magic for whatever reason, then you will be able to enjoy the spectacle of it and things outside of the magic as well.”
Tickets are still available now at riverparkcenter.org.
