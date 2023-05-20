Matthew Ch. 5:17-34
Application of scripture is at the heart of change. Glossing over or only focusing on certain scriptures and cliché sayings in the Word, and not application of the Word, is being revealed in our society everyday.
People have questions about a better understanding of God, but many times don’t get the answers they need. This is one question I was asked recently, “If Jesus died on the cross for our sins, then when Judgement Day comes what will believers be judged on?”
I thought to myself the obvious, we will be judged for our sins, because no person is sinless. We are tempted every day, and we fall short every day, so repentance, forgiveness and reconciliation are a process. Once you pull one layer of yourself back, another layer is revealed, and as each layer of yourself is revealed, we are to repent and change our behavior by allowing the transforming nature of the Holy Spirit to work in our lives.
In our scripture of text, Jesus was talking about in our daily walk and the measurement of life coming from the 10 Commandments. He was teaching this cycle of transformation because the religious leaders were using the law to manipulate the people, but they didn’t adhere to what they were teaching. They expected others to follow what they didn’t live themselves. They used the law and their understanding of the law to stay ahead in disputes, disagreements and to keep people down.
Before Christ, the law was all they had, and only certain ones were well versed in scripture. This allowed the religious leaders to take advantage of the people, because knowledge is power. Today, information is readily accessible, and it gives the impression that people have knowledge. We have commentaries, the internet, hundreds of years of biblical research that we have access to. With that being the case, why do we have so many people who are lost and don’t know the Word of God?
Having information does not mean a person has knowledge. Knowledge without the wisdom of how to use what you know is useless. This is one way that knowledge of the Word without application develops. This manipulation debases the Christian experience and turns people away from the faith. Then we have some who only use application for personal gain. This pushes people away from God because of the hypocrisy. There must be a standard that we all should live by.
In the Old Testament, there were three categories of the law — ceremonial, civil and moral. The first being ceremonial law, which related specifically to worship. While we are no longer bound by ceremonial laws, we are to adhere to the principle behind them. The principle to the laws are to worship and love God.
The second category is civil law, and this is how we should live daily. Our society is radically different than it was in biblical times, but the principles behind the civil laws are still applicable; and should be followed. The 10 Commandments are:
1. I am the Lord you God who brought you out of Egypt and you shall have no other Gods before Me.
2. You shall not make for yourself a carved image or any likeness.
3. You shall not take the Lord God’s Name in vain.
4. Remember the Sabbath Day and keep it Holy.
5. Honor your father and mother.
6. You shall not murder.
7. You shall not commit adultery.
8. You shall not steal.
9. You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor.
10. You shall not covet.
The third category is moral lLaw. The moral laws reveal the nature and will of God, and it still applies today. Within the scripture of text, some in the crowd were experts at telling others what to do, but they missed the central point of God’s laws. Jesus made it clear that obeying God’s law is more important than explaining it. It’s much easier to explain God’s law and tell others to obey, point out someone else’s flaws, point to someone else’s shortcomings, than to put them into practice themselves.
Jesus called them out so eloquently, because He knew their worship was not real. They were perpetrating a fraud in their belief. The Pharisees’ weakness was that they were content to obey the laws outwardly without allowing God to change their hearts. They didn’t have a metanoia, or a true God change. When metanoia occurs, everything will change. Metanoia is a change of mind or repentance of a purpose formed or something that’s done.
In our scripture, Jesus was saying that the quality of our goodness should be greater than that of the Pharisees. They looked pious, but they were far from the Kingdom of God. God judges our heart as well as our deeds because in the heart is where the real nature lies.
We must be just as concerned about our attitudes and thoughts that people don’t see as well as the actions that they do see. Even if they don’t see, God sees all and knows all, and we all will be judged. Our righteousness must come out of love and obedience to God, God’s people, God’s Word and God’s standard. Our righteousness must come from what God does in us. Our righteousness must be God-centered not self-centered. Our righteousness must be based on our reverence for God, not approval from people. Our righteousness must go beyond keeping the law, and transition to living by the principles behind the law.
Jesus came and gave a fuller understanding of why God made the laws in the first place. He was the fulfillment, and we are obligated to live it. Jesus came so that we may have life and live it more abundantly. Many in the world today are not living but they are merely existing; trying to figure out life when God has already provided a way. God provided a way through sending His Son Jesus Christ to provide salvation to a lost and dying world. We are in a world that has forgotten about God. We live in a world amongst people created in the image of God but reject the very God they were created in the image of.
We live in a world where people have built whole social constructs of lies. And based whole societies on these lies, but when truth is presented, it is rejected because we are no better than these Pharisees. Jesus was amongst these Pharisees that were self-absorbed, manipulating the truth for personal gain at the people’s expense, and they wouldn’t acknowledge that He was the living Word. The way to eternal life is Jesus. The way to living an abundant life is Jesus. The way to having a lasting peace is in Jesus. The way to love and bring unity to this country is Jesus. The way to building a viable community is walking in the love of Jesus.
If you’re not applying the word to and in your life, start today. Jesus has prepared a way for us, but we have to believe and live the way. The Word of God has to be written upon the tables of your heart, or we will not survive. If you don’t know Christ, I encourage you to develop a relationship with Him today because tomorrow may be too late. Don’t put off for tomorrow what you need to do today. If you don’t have the Word of God in your heart, it’s not too late to give your life to God, read your Bible, study your Bible, repent and change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.