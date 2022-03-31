Did you know that individuals with disabilities are not only the largest minority group in the United States, but also the most misunderstood group in the world?
When reading about this topic, I allowed my mind to wonder why this group would be the most misunderstood among anyone in the world?
Is it because people with disabilities have different classifications and characteristics, is it the physical barriers within some, is it the variety of communication styles, is it because they may require different types of supports to accomplish a goal, or is it because we tend to see differences and immediately feel pity?
When asked to write these articles to provide awareness and education to our community about disabilities, I had one goal in mind: break down barriers and perception so that our community members can begin to understand.
I want our community to understand the benefits of inclusion, the impact the disability has on the overall health of the individual and family, but more importantly provide insight on how to look past the disability, to the person.
Green River Area Down Syndrome Association (GRADSA) introduced a motto to the community a few years back: “More Alike than Different.”
These four simple words put together become a powerful statement describing what I have been fighting for my entire life.
Wendell Foster’s infamous No “R” Word campaign helps the youth to understand the origin of this word, and how it can be hurtful and demeaning to a person with a disability.
Puzzle Pieces’ mantra “know me for my ability and not my disability,” is a phrase that seems to be the root goal we all try to advocate for daily.
Advocating to change the perception that a disability describes limitations, pity, inability to comprehend, and lack the desire to have meaningful goals and wants in life.
Parents, siblings, teachers, caretakers, and many organizations who love and support individuals with disabilities spend countless hours advocating and showcasing to the community the people behind the disability.
Why do we do this?
Advocacy in all its forms seeks to ensure that people, particularly those who are most vulnerable in society, are able to: Have their voice heard on issues that are important to them; defend and safeguard their rights; and have their views and wishes genuinely considered when decisions are being made about their lives.
You might be thinking as you read this article the world is a better place for those with disabilities than it was many years ago. I would tell you that you are right, but we have such a long way to go.
Maybe you believe that Owensboro embraces and includes those with disabilities because you see all the feel-good stories that many reputable agencies are willing to share and celebrate.
When we share these stories it’s for others to see the possibilities and start to create and welcome more opportunities for those with disabilities.
What if I told you that recently in our hometown of Owensboro there were multiple cases of neglect — would you be surprised?
What if I told you there was an embezzlement case which led to jail time that could be viewed as taking advantage of the financial competency of those with disabilities — would you be surprised?
What if I told you that a family member discovered their loved one with a disability was sleeping on a mattress saturated in urine with no sheets, cover, or pillows — would you be surprised?
What if I told you that our community has been in a state of crisis the last few months trying to find homes for over 70 individuals with disabilities who must move from their home, due to the provider being forced to shut down by Medicaid for a variety of unknown reasons — would you be surprised?
What if I told you that when a local Realtor tried to find homes for those individuals with disabilities who are being forced to move due to the shutdown, that there were homeowners that discriminated against people with disabilities living in their homes — would you be surprised?
I could continue, but I think you get the picture.
I personally have been advocating since I was young in support of my brother.
I advocated because I wanted what was best for him, and I advocated because I wanted people to respect him. I advocated because I wanted people to see him through my eyes. I advocated because he deserves better.
Today I don’t just advocate for my brother — I advocate for everyone that is like my brother.
This column was heavy on me to write, because I had to face the real truth that I wanted to think we had overcome. I wanted to think my hometown was better. I wanted to think if I didn’t face it, then it means it didn’t happen.
Not talking about it isn’t an option. We need more people talking about it and being the voice for those who struggle to be heard.
I’m no longer asking for those reading to learn, educate, and advocate for better — I am begging you.
We have many great agencies providing exceptional services and leading the way in advocacy, but it can’t start and stop with agencies. This shouldn’t be about a service — it should be about a life.
Let’s start to change the story for those with disabilities within Owensboro.
Yes, I was just surprised as you were in discovering these setbacks and barriers placed in the lives of those with disabilities living here in Owensboro.
I always say every setback is a step-up for one great comeback. Help those of us advocating and loving those with disabilities become a stronger voice for change. Let these phases of crises and setback mean something better is the in the future.
So I ask you, my reader, when was the last time you dug deeper beyond the surface of a person before you judged? Remember the old saying, “Don’t judge a book by its cover,” that’s just the beginning.
The next is truly believing that each person in our community has value.
Amanda Owen is the founder and executive director of Puzzle Pieces. Follow Amanda’s Blog and podcast Pieces of Me: Perspectives on Inclusion and Acceptance, www.piecesofme.org.
