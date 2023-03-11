In January, Bowling Green-based Cheetah Clean Auto Wash paid $1.4 million for the former Shoney’s location at 4710 Frederica St.
It plans to raze the building this summer and build its second Owensboro car wash there.
A lot of people have asked why that location was worth buying the property, tearing it down and then building a car wash
Jenn Drummond, the company’s marketing and communications manager, said, “We’re pretty excited. With neighboring national retailer brands and blue chip restaurants in close proximity to the site, we feel strongly about the future success of this location.
“We have also long heard from our existing customer base that they needed and desired an option for the west side of the Owensboro market. The Frederica site will provide a level of convenience to our current and future members. This opportunity also allows us to bring the new belt technology to Owensboro, accompanied by the most advanced conveyor system on the market.”
There are quite a few standalone car washes in Owensboro, at least five of them on the central and west sides of town.
What’s the secret to keeping customers and getting new ones?
Drummond said, “Cheetah Clean’s location on Frederica will feature a new and unique type of belted conveyor technology that no other car wash in the area has. Customers will enjoy an easier loading and exiting process into and out of the wash tunnel.”
She said, “No longer will people struggle with entering the car wash. That’s because, on the belt, customers will no longer be required to steer their wheels into tight 14-inch tracks nor face that frantic countdown to find neutral before the conveyor powers the vehicle through the wash process. Instead, they easily drive onto the wide conveyor belt, throw it in park and sit back to enjoy the wash.”
Drummond said, “We also truly clean the vehicle as opposed to just getting it wet. Coming from the full-service industry, it still is important to us that we provide the same type of wash quality — similar to that of what you would expect from a hand wash.”
She said, “We have a specialty tool, BeastBrush, that we create in-house. The overall technology that we employ is to ensure we safely clean hard-to-remove contaminants like bug remnants, tree sap, pollen deposits and more. No other auto wash in the world can clean a car as well as we do in less than five minutes.”
Drummond said the Fields family has been in the cleaning business in Bowling Green since 1947.
Jeff Fields is the founder and CEO of Cheetah Clean, as well as the majority owner, she said.
Drummond said, “He has partners across Kentucky, including Blue Equity, a Louisville-based investment firm.”
The first Cheetah Cleans opened in 2007, the same year the one on Kentucky 54 was built, she said.
Drummond said the name came from “the speed of service we provide to our clientele without sacrificing quality. While a few competitors attempt to provide a similar service to Cheetah Clean on just quality alone, they could never compete with the speed at which we can deliver that top-quality service.”
She said, “After playing around with various speedy themes, Jeff Fields decided that the fastest animal on land was a great fit with plenty of creative potential to explore as a brand identity. While we do not disclose our car counts for competitive reasons, we’re happy to report that we do have thousands of existing loyal Cheetah Clean supporters who frequent our sites multiple times each month as a part of our membership programs.”
She said, “Approximately 70% of our business is derived from the membership model. Our customers are washing their cars more frequently these days since the advent of the membership system, finding great benefits and convenience in the hassle-free process. We thoroughly believe that customers should wash their cars once a week — or every time they fill up their tank — in order to maintain their vehicle’s value and upkeep.”
Today, there are Cheetah Cleans in Bowling Green, Owensboro and Shepherdsville.
Drummond said, “And we are still expanding, with plans to have 10-plus locations in full operation by the end of 2023 — including sites in Elizabethtown and Nashville.”
