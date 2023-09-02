“Chef Anthony” Tong has owned nearly a dozen brick-and-mortar restaurants in Owensboro, Newburgh, McLean County and Ohio County through the years.
He’s sold some and got tired of some and simply closed them.
But now, Tong thinks he’s found the perfect restaurant.
The Kitchen Express, a mobile food truck, is parked near Green River Appliance at 1130 J.R. Miller Blvd.
“I opened it in Ohio County two months ago,” Tong said Wednesday. “I’ve been here for a week. It’s a catering kitchen. I can take it anywhere.”
If someone wants him to cater an event, he can just move his kitchen to that location.
It’s 24-feet-long and 8.5-feet-wide.
There’s a full-size propane gas stove, a 3-foot flat grill, a deep fryer, a large stand-up warmer, a large refrigerator and a cooler.
“I wish I had had this during the pandemic,” Tong said. “There’s low overhead. No brick and mortar problems.”
There’s plenty of room for him and his two employees to move around.
“I love the food business,” Tong says.
He started as a 14-year-old dish washer at Gabe’s Restaurant, “The Steakhouse of The South,” at 18th and Triplett streets, decades ago.
Gabe Fiorella, one of Owensboro’s legendary restaurateurs, saw promise in Tong and promoted him to day cook.
And he’s been using the skills his mother and grandmother taught him ever since.
He went on to work at the Executive Inn Rivermont, Colby’s, Trotter’s, Red Lobster, One Park Place and maybe a few more, before starting his own restaurants.
The first was in Newburgh.
But Tong quickly came home to Owensboro, opening Chef Anthony’s Gourmet Restaurant in Williamsburg Square in 1991.
He moved it to Lincoln Mall, current home of Owensboro Christian Church, three years later.
There were restaurants in Ohio and McLean counties.
But Tong’s favorite was Chef’s Kitchen Buffet & Catering in Halifax Square, 3600 Frederica St.
“it stayed busy,” he said. “It was small, but the food was great.”
The Kitchen Express is open Wednesday and Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Friday though Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
People can call or text 270-903-3152 to place orders.
Meals include Nashville Baked Mac Hot Chicken, meatloaf, country fried steak, Southern-style fried catfish, country fried chicken, BBQ-glazed pork loin and golden fried shrimp.
The full menu and prices are on the Mobile Kitchen’s Facebook page.
A family meal feeds four to six people.
Single lunch and dinner plates are available.
Tong plans to cater social events, weddings, business and corporate gatherings in the area.
With a mobile kitchen, he said, “I can move this on down the road if I decide to.”
But for now, he’s staying put.
