Thirteen months ago, Chick-fil-A Inc. said in an email, “While we are still early in the process, Chick-fil-A is happy to share that we are actively pursuing a new location in the Owensboro area.”
Now, they’re finally ready to build.
Building permits show Thorndale Construction Services Inc. has picked up a permit to build a $1.7 million, 4,996-square-foot Chick-fil-A at 3123 Kentucky 54.
That’s the former Bob Evans/IDK location.
• Michaels had a soft opening last weekend.
But the grand opening is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 4.
The company says there will be a ribbon cutting, giveaways and other activities.
• Cargill says it has completed the acquisition of Owensboro Grain Co. in Owensboro.
Leonardo Aguiar, president of Cargill’s North American agricultural supply chain, said, “The addition of Owensboro Grain is an essential step on our journey to creating a connected, resilient and modernized grain experience for our customers and the markets we serve.”
The 157-year-old company has 160,000 employees around the world.
• Unemployment in the region changed little in December.
Daviess had a rate of 3.6% — down from 4% in November, but up from 3.4% a year ago.
Hancock saw a rate of 3.6% — down from 4.3% in November and tied with the same month in 2022.
McLean was at 4% — down from 4.1% in November, but up from 3.7% a year earlier.
Muhlenberg’s rate was 5.7% — down from 6% in November and tied with the same month in 2022.
And Ohio was at 4.7% — down from 5.1% in November and 4.8% a year earlier.
• Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics say we’re in a mood to spend.
The report said we’re expected to spend $25.9 billion on Valentine’s Day this year, up from $23.9 billion in 2022 and one of the highest spending years on record.
The average person is expected to spend $192.80 — up from $175.41 last year.
• Walmart said it’s raising wages this year.
The company said it expects to have an hourly wage of more than $17.50, starting in March.
Walmart said it is enhancing other benefits and programs to attract and keep employees.
• Chipotle Mexican Grill says it plans to hire 15,000 new workers this spring.
In November, the company said it was planning to open between 255 to 285 new restaurants in 2023.
It had nearly 3,100 restaurants as of September 30, 2022.
