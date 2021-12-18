Looks like Chipotle Mexican Grill has decided on a Frederica Street address.
A company spokesman said this week that the restaurant will open at 4911 Frederica St. next spring.
That’s the old Krispy Kreme location.
Hope Chipotle stays longer than the donut place did.
It closed after 20 months.
• Wheel Horse Bourbon, which is made at Owensboro’s Green River Distilling Co., has been named to Whisky Advocate’s 2021 list of the best whiskies of the year.
It was one of only three whiskies in the Top 20 to score a 94-point rating or higher.
And, a news release said, it’s the most affordable of the three.
• Building permits this week show $4.15 million for remodeling and installing a new kitchen and cafeteria at Apollo High School, 2280 Tamarack Road.
• Independence Bank has been named a “Best Bank to Work For” for 2021.
And it moved up from 30th on the list compiled by American Banker last year to 23rd this year.
“I think it is just awesome,” Chris Reid, the bank’s board chairman and CEO, said of the honor. “It’s incredible. This is a testament to wonderful employees who have joined us. We’re like one big family.”
Independence is adding a second location in Louisville and entering the Lexington market.
• AAA’s weekly survey of gas prices in five markets from Louisville to Paducah shows that Owensboro has the cheapest average price at $1.799.
Louisville has the most expensive at $3.142.
• The National Retail Federation says retail sales in November were about the same as in October.
But they were up 14.8% from November 2020.
A news release says “November’s sales as calculated by NRF were actually the highest on record.”
For the first 11 months of the year, the organization says, sales were up 14.2% over the same period in 2020.
270-691-7301,klawrence@ messenger-inquirer.com
