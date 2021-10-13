After years of rumors, Chipotle fans can start to rejoice.
A Chipotle Mexican Grill is coming soon.
Tyler Benson, manager of external communications for the restaurant chain, said in an email Tuesday, “We are currently scheduled to open a location in Owensboro at some point in the spring of 2022. Those are the only details I have to share right now, but please do check back.”
The local rumor mill has buzzed since the fall of 2015 that Chipotle was looking for an Owensboro location.
The chain was started by Steve Ells in Denver on July 13, 1993.
On June 30, it reported more than 2,850 restaurants and nearly 102,000 employees in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.
Chipotle says it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all of its restaurants.
It ranks No. 4 on Fortune’s Most Admired Companies among food services.
In July, Chipotle reported that during the second quarter of the year, revenue increased by 38.7% to $1.9 billion.
Same store sales increased by 31.2%
During the spring quarter, the chain opened 56 new restaurants and closed five, it reported.
The July report said the company expected to be at or slightly above 200 new restaurants by the end of the year.
In June, it announced that it was raising its average wage to $15 an hour by the end of the month.
And general managers can reach $100,000 a year within three years, the company said.
270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
