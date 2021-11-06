For reasons too many to name, some people are only happy, it seems, if they’re unhappy and, worse still, if you’re unhappy, too.
Misery loves company.
Cynicism, resentment, manipulation, shaming, criticism, defensiveness — these are a few symptoms of the contagious sickness plaguing relationships everywhere.
I’ll call it toxicity.
One glance at the headlines and it’s obvious that we seem always to be in the midst of an outbreak.
A pandemic of negativity.
A conversation about why some people behave this way would ultimately be less helpful than an exploration of the effects of toxicity on our lives and the benefits of eliminating relationships like these in exchange for a healthier, more peaceful existence.
Let’s be clear: everybody hurts.
And at the end of the day, it is suffering that generates toxicity. It’s what we parents tell our children about bullies: they are insecure, unhappy, and they act out of that sadness and hurt to gain some company in the polluted pond of self-doubt and poor self-esteem.
While that may help to explain it, nothing can excuse it.
Threatening, intimidating behavior cannot and must not be tolerated. At any moment you may be finding yourself having to deal with angry, resentful, intimidating, or needy friends, family members, coworkers, colleagues, or an ex-spouse who may be trying to sabotage you, your happiness, or your life.
They are absolutely self-absorbed, meaning all that matters is, well, them! They try to control you; they disregard your boundaries; they take, take, take and never give; they are always right, never wrong, and, thus, are never apologetic; they lie; they deal in half-truths and spread misinformation; they play the victim, the martyr; and, they almost never take responsibility for themselves or their actions.
They can eat up your time, your energy, and, worse, your sense of well-being.
Sometimes people don’t mean to behave like this. Sometimes they do.
Either way, we are at our best when we are paying attention, so that when (not if) we encounter truly toxic people, we will remember that we have a job to do. Note: Our job is not to descend into the miry muck of their way of being and imitate them, attempting to beat them at their own game.
Instead, we must shift our attention to ourselves and not others. It is impossible to change another person, so it does us no good to try to focus on or fix anyone. We can only change ourselves. As such, it is there — on ourselves — that we must focus.
What happens to you as a result of being in relationship with someone whom you might experience as toxic? Do you begin to second guess yourself? Do you feel weighed down as they try to make it your job to bring about their happiness? Do you feel uncomfortable, confined, sad, or worse, depressed?
Re-traumatized every time they try to grab hold of you and pull you down with them? And that’s just the beginning.
Plus, it’s not just you that toxic people are affecting. It’s everyone you’re close to.
An unhealthy relationship dynamic at work affects you to the point that you bring that stress and anxiety home with you. Soon, your temper is shorter at home, where it impacts your spouse, your children, your extended family. That’s what contagions do — they spread.
By allowing ourselves to be susceptible to unhealthy relationships, we empower deep stress, fear, guilt, self-doubt, and sadness to occupy our lives.
When we purposefully erect boundaries and remove ourselves from toxicity, we regain control of our lives and prevent maddening relationships from affecting us not only emotionally, but physically, too.
Stress and worry affect us entirely and can contribute to many health problems, including high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, and sleep disorders. In other words, toxic people can make you sick. They’re dangerous that way, and need to be removed from your life.
Fair warning though, as you begin to define yourself, to stand up, speak out, and take responsibility for your own life, you can imagine that toxic people will have a toxic reaction.
They are not used to being told “no,” and they won’t like it. Your boundary setting can result in a backlash by those who know no boundaries, and often it can be painful to extract the toxic ones.
They won’t leave easily; they have no incentive to do so. It’s a process. Be patient.
So, how do we remove toxic relationships from our lives? Accept that conflict is a necessary part of relationships. Know your boundaries and articulate them calmly and clearly.
Get comfortable saying “no” and “enough.” Realize that you don’t owe anyone anything, especially an explanation. Don’t worry about hurting others’ feelings; you are powerless to do so.
Recognize that toxic people suffer, but that it is not your job to fix them. Unfriend, unfollow, and block toxic people from your social media accounts. Don’t argue or try to convince anyone of anything. Adjust to the idea that you are the only one who can improve your life.
Take care of yourself.
Know that when we remove toxic people from our lives, when we refuse to allow them to control us anymore, they will likely retaliate. They will spread lies, half-truths, and misinformation. Expect it. Rise above it. Give it zero attention or power.
The best thing we can do for ourselves is to know when to say “enough.”
It is a way of saying that we care about ourselves; that we have value. It is not our job to try to make miserable people happy. Take care of you.
That’s what is required now.
By doing so, the life you save may be your own, which is the only life you have the power to save anyway.
Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll, KLPC, NCPC, Fellow (AAPC), is Clinical Director & Lead Therapist at The Clinic @ The Montgomery in downtown Owensboro. Visit www.themontgomeryclinic.com. www.themontgomeryclinic.com.
