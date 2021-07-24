During the seven months I lived in Jerusalem several years ago, I attended a 12 Step group for recovery from addiction.
The group met twice each week and it was expected that I would attend both meetings. There were two exceptions: if I were sick (being in the ER with a broken leg sufficed, I gathered) or if I was attending a funeral (preferably my own, I also gathered.)
And so as the group discussed whether to call off a meeting that coincided with the celebration of Israel’s independence, I listened with great interest.
The discussion first centered on whether anyone would attend the meeting but progressed to the importance that each of the group’s members be present at the observance held in a nearby park.
The contrast between the group members’ seriousness and the light-heartedness of our nation’s 4th of July celebrations, is striking. Our nation is 250 years old, theirs is 75. The question arises: With the passing of generations have we lost sight of the responsibilities we bear as citizens?
It has recently been disclosed that several billionaires have paid no income taxes over the past few years. Does this signify a general evasion of responsibility? “I will enjoy the benefits from being a citizen of my country but I think I’ll pass on that ‘responsibility’ thing.”
A principle underlying church law is that as I become a member of the Church, I receive certain privileges: to receive the sacraments that unite me to God and to others, for example.
With these privileges come responsibilities as well: to participate in the life and worship of the Church, to tithe towards the Church’s mission and to serve others. This principle of both privilege and responsibility extends beyond the Church to all of life.
This “What do I get?” mentality can determine where I choose to worship. When I first arrived in Jerusalem, I decided that I would attend the vigil Mass on Saturday evening that fulfilled the obligation to attend Sunday Mass.
But on Sunday, I would attend the Lutheran church. Of all the Christian churches, I appreciated the simple beauty of the church building. I also figured that the preaching would be better.
But after the second Sunday, I felt uneasy about my decision and re-evaluated.
A priest buddy had often said in our conversations: “It’s not what you get that’s important, it’s what you give.”
So I decided to attend the nearest Catholic church. I would go there regularly and tithe toward its support.
The closest church happened to be the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where Jesus was crucified, buried and rose — the most important church in all of Christianity. It was a six-minute walk from my apartment.
Each morning I attended the 7 a.m. Mass in the Calvary chapel, a few feet from the spot where Jesus had been crucified.
The Mass was in a different language each day, depending on the nationality of the priest from the pilgrims passing through: French, Italian, Maltese, Russian and even Chinese.
I never understood those sermons but it didn’t matter. As I walked through the church each morning, it was as if the huge stones from the second and third centuries that I walked upon spoke to me themselves.
This over-abundance with which God responded to my decision is typical. Detectives recognize the habits that characterize certain criminals — their modus operandi or typical mode of operation, their “MO.”
God’s MO is to respond with an abundance that outdoes our imagination: 12 baskets left over from five loaves and two fish; 200 plus gallons of wine from water; 153 large fish that threaten to sink the boat that is carrying them.
All this takes place when a boy with a few loaves and fish shares them; when the mother of Jesus intercedes for a newly married couple whose wine has run short at the wedding reception; when Peter follows the too-simple suggestion to cast the nets from the other side of the boat.
When you choose to give and not to get: step back, get out of the way and watch. Because something is going to happen.
Rev. Ray Clark is a priest of the Diocese of Owensboro.
