Do you ever have a bedtime snack? I do.
And by that, I mean, I eat in bed.
If you are like me, you know, without a doubt, that you will get crumbs in your bed the minute you take that first bite. But, in the moment you just don’t care.
Later, when you are tired and can’t sleep because the crumbs in your bed are irritating your skin and feel like tiny bugs crawling on you, it’s time to admit that you should not eat in bed. It’s time to admit it was a bad idea. It’s time to do something about those crumbs.
Seriously. It’s time to do something about those crumbs. First, clean them out of your bed. Then wash your sheets, make up your bed with clean, fresh linens and don’t eat in bed again.
Easy enough.
I am talking more to myself than you, friend.
What if I make the choice to have another late night snack in bed? If I persist in my actions, I will continue to have crumbs in my bed.
When certain actions become unhealthy habits, we set ourselves up for difficulties.
Habits, by definition, are “settled or regular tendencies that are hard to give up.”
I think we get comfortable with our bad habits and they seem to become a part of who we are. I had a conversation many years ago with a gentleman who had some bad habits.
Unfortunately, these habits adversely affected other people, but he reasoned his bad habits away and stated, “That’s just who I am.”
That’s never just who we are, not if we are in Christ. We are more than our bad habits. We are more than our mistakes. We are more than our tendencies. We are more than our imperfect personalities. We are more because Christ is more. To believe anything else is simply not true.
But steps must be taken to get from point A to point B. Point A would be the crumbs in the bed. Point B is something better. Replace A with B.
My crumbs are negative thoughts that flood my mind.
It’s difficult to stop destructive thoughts all together; they pop up out of nowhere sometimes.
But I too often let them settle in and get cozy, which gives way to fear and becomes a way of life. Or they run amok, creating anxiety and stress.
My crumbs are imagining the worst instead of expecting the best. My crumbs are listening to lies instead of mediating on the Truth. My crumbs have been around way too long. It’s time to get rid of them.
Thankfully, I am learning how to clean up the crumbs. I am learning how to replace fear with faith, anxiety with action, stress with simplicity.
I put music in my head.
I received a pair of Air Pods for Christmas. I spend a few dollars each month and subscribe to unlimited music downloads for my phone. I put encouraging, worshipful, praise music in my head every day. While driving, I tune in to the Christian radio stations. The songs are filled with God’s Word. They are filled with messages of hope, and truth, and love.
The music helps combat the negative thoughts that so often try and surface at any given time. These songs help me know God’s Word better and even help me memorize scripture.
When I was a freshman in high school, I attended a week-long conference on a college campus. The activities wrapped up with a talent show on the last night. I sat and listened to a young girl sing a beautiful song about the nature of God.
She called Him El Shaddai.
I was enthralled.
Never before had I heard anything like it.
Returning home, I delved into the up and coming genre of contemporary Christian music. The artists and their music have ministered to me for over three decades.
The timeless truths of God’s Word are woven with melody and rhythm, creating beautiful, inspirational music. Growing up in church, I often stood beside my mom as the congregation sang hymns. My love for music began here, listening to her voice rise and fall with each stanza. My love for Jesus began here too, because even as a young child, I believed He loved me.
I still have an occasional snack in bed.
But it’s not the crumbly, messy disasters of yesterday.
I still have disturbing thoughts enter my mind. But they no longer take up residence.
A simple tune can brighten my day when I focus on its message, straight from God’s Word. The music in my head helps create an attitude of praise within my heart. And like King David, who danced before the LORD, sometimes my feet get involved!
Visit Julie on Facebook and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.