Tracy Ladd wants students and families of Heritage Christian School to know that, while the school is undergoing a number of staff changes, the heart of its mission remains the same.
“We are committed to Christ-centered education, to teaching children the overarching greatest commandments: Love God and love your neighbor,” she said, while also “helping children learn foundational principles in a well-managed environment.”
Ladd was recently named the new administrator of Heritage Christian School. She is replacing Tom Hoak, who retired at the conclusion of the 2020-21 school year.
She has seen first-hand the hard work, and blessing, that comes with being a part of Heritage Christian School, she said, having served in nearly every capacity there, from parent, volunteer, librarian, cleaner, substitute, teacher and event coordinator.
“I asked the Lord to give me an eagerness for the administrator position if He wanted me to pursue it,” she said. “The Lord not only has given me an eagerness for the job, He has also given me multiple encouragements from others that this decision is wise.”
Ladd has taught at Heritage a cumulative 21 years. She began her educational career there out of college, teaching fifth grade.
Following that, she took a seven-year hiatus to stay home with her kids, and returned to the school to teach sixth-grade English and reading for 14 years.
She has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Grace College, where she receive the prospective teacher of the year award and the outstanding future reading teacher award.
Her goals for the school are the same as they have been for the past 37 years: HCS graduates should glorify God by looking at each subject through a Christian worldview lens; they should know who made them and why; and they should have a close connection to other HCS students who often become life-long friends.
Her acceptance of the position as administrator was made possible with the support and encouragement of her husband, Nathan, and her children, Jacob, Sydney and Alaina, she said.
“I am also grateful for the enthusiastic backing and help of the elders of Heritage Baptist Church,” she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
