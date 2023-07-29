Romans Ch. 7:10-25
To live an authentic Christian life is not for the weak. It requires a deep dependence on God. Living for God is just as challenging as it is fulfilling.
Facing internal daily battles with yourselves, is far greater, than the battle you will fight outside of yourself. The best way to overcome in an internal battle, is through a relationship with God.
Within this relationship, you have to know God, yourself and your place in God. One way this is developed is through your mental framework.
A mental framework is an explanation and representation of thought processes that shape how a person sees the world. And this is developed through acquired knowledge and understanding of the world through experiences. What happens if our experiences are limited?
What does it mean if the knowledge we acquire is faulty or skewed? Therefore, improving the understanding of what shapes thoughts and reasoning simplifies the complexity of the world around us.
Paul in our scripture of text was at a point where, what he was taught as a student of the law was challenged by his revelation during his conversion experience on the road to Damascus. On that road he discovered God’s grace and redemptive power.
He was confronted with something that went against what he was taught to be right. His mental framework was challenged and he was faced with a choice. He could choose to continually challenge the revelation or he could take this revelation as an opportunity to grow and become better.
The continued rejection created a dysfunctional cycle of spiritual unrest for Paul. The longer he challenged the Power of the Holy Spirit and held on to the Law; the more challenging life became.
Paul was in the battle between his spiritual nature and the flesh until he completely surrendered every part of himself to the Holy Spirit. Like Paul, many of us have battled within ourselves because we refuse to grow in God, to let go of our control and reevaluate what we have been taught or understand to be right or true. The more you struggle the harder your struggle becomes.
Paul’s experience and battle in Romans prepared him to teach God’s Grace in the church’s he planted. Paul figured out that the old nature will always be present until the day we die.
But with each day we are shown the opportunity to grow and change. I don’t know what the struggle is for you but you don’t have to struggle anymore.
You have a choice to grow from your experiences. You have a choice to choose Christ and walk in the Spirit of God. Paul experienced his change and release from struggle when he took his focus off the fight and put his focus on Jesus.
Being in a dysfunctional spiritual cycle gives the feeling you’re fighting this battle alone. A dysfunctional spiritual cycle blinds a person from a God given answer; to turn your mind on Jesus.
When our spiritual man is regenerated in Christ, sometimes it takes a while for the mind to catch up with the spirit. The spirit knows that freedom in Christ but the mind is stuck on the old way of thinking and living.
The spirit man knows that man cannot live by bread alone. It understands what’s being used to fulfill the flesh is only temporary but the spirit is eternal. The power of sin is still wanting to control the flesh. That’s why knowing yourself is important.
That old man will play on sinful desires in the flesh; but thank God for Jesus. As Paul cried out in desperation, “Who shall deliver me from this body of death?”
He answered his own question. He already knew the answer in his spirit to surrender his mind and body. Just like the mind has to catch up with the spirit once saved; once your mind is transformed by the renewing of the Word, the body then must come into subjection to the command of the Word of God.
The Spirit controls your mind and your mind controls your body. And Paul begins to give thanks because his breakthrough had finally arrived within his mind. Thanks be to God through Jesus Christ our Lord.
Once he was born again, the process of change took place. Many of us are on the same dysfunctional spiritual cycle. Putting us in the same place with the same mindset of being stuck with a refusal to change.
The key to winning the battle within is only found in Jesus Christ our Lord. The battle is won because of the power of the Word and the work of the Holy Spirit.
There is no more condemnation in Christ Jesus because the indwelling of the Holy Spirit gives power. We are transformed by the Holy Spirit daily to be more and more like Christ. What is impossible with man is made possible with God.
It may be hard while you think you are having to fight the battle of life alone; but you are never alone in God. God wants to deliver you and He wants to heal you in your mind, body and spirit.
He sees your struggle and He knows the struggle is real. God is commanding you to take your mind off your problem and look to the one who can solve your problems. God is telling you today, to stop praying about your problems and begin to pray through your problems. God is saying you have to go through to get to where God wants to take you.
The best lessons learned are through your life experiences. God wants you to experience the struggle so you can appreciate your victory. Your victory is in your willingness to change and grow into a better person.
The redemptive power of Christ seals our fate in eternity. We will never be perfect in this present life. Perfection comes in death, the eternal life.
The struggle is real but Christ and His Power is real as well. He is the solution to stopping your struggle and salvation is available to you.
Choose Christ.
