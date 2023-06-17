The first day of summer is nearly here. I am already enjoying the longer days and the warm weather the season offers. I am also dodging turtles on the road. And squirrels. And rabbits. And frogs. The other day I watched a frog frantically trying to make it across the road before oncoming traffic reached him. Critters are everywhere. It seems they are also enjoying the summer sunshine.
Sadly, a little bird and I collided a couple of weeks ago. The little thing flew right into my front grill. I peered in my rearview mirror and witnessed his demise. I felt bad, but headed on down the road. The clock was ticking, and I didn’t want to be late for work. Admittedly, I didn’t really think of the feathered fellow after that moment. My day was filled with many other things which demanded my attention.
Thankfully, this scenario is not the case with our Heavenly Father. One of my favorite promises in His Word is about a little bird. In the book of Matthew, Jesus explains to His disciples that not even a sparrow falls to the ground without His Father’s knowledge. And we are worth far more than sparrows. If He is aware of this tiny creature’s life, I am certain He is aware of my life, and your life.
Days are busy. It doesn’t seem to matter what season of life we are in. They all bring certain challenges. Conversations with friends and co-workers generally lean in the direction of all of us just trying to keep up. Busyness seems to fill our calendars. When another person takes time out of their busyness to take part in my life, I appreciate it tremendously.
Lately, I have been blessed by others, and it has been no small thing. A word of encouragement lightens my heart. A lunch paid for by a co-worker is such a friendly gesture. A meal prepared for me by my children is a lovely offering. A surprise visit and unexpected gift from another child is a wonderful start to my day. An invitation for a visit is something to look forward to. A sweet text brightens my day. All of these are examples of someone seeing me. Someone making an effort. Each is so appreciated.
I was raised to see other people too. My parents never lacked in the department of carving out time for neighbors, friends and family. They also made my brother and me priorities. I was blessed to have parents who were present. I hope I have followed their example. I think I understand the importance of seeing other people because I watched Mom and Dad see other people. They pressed in. They got involved. Not because they sought anything in return, but because they saw a need. Oh, that I would do the same.
If Jesus sees sparrows, rest assured, He sees people. He sees you. He sees me. I take great comfort in this truth. The Bible is filled with beautiful examples of how Jesus pressed in and took notice of others. He cared enough to give them His time and attention. He went out of His way to speak to the woman at the well. He asked for a drink of water, but He was really there for her. And the encounter changed her life.
He changed another life when He told Nathaniel that He saw him under the fig tree. Though we do not know the details, scholars suggest that Christ’s mention of the fig tree was a clear indication to Nathaniel that he was indeed seen, by the King of the universe, perhaps when he was in brokenness and despair. Jesus did not have to be so personal with Nathaniel, but He was. That’s Who He is. He takes the time. He makes the effort.
When no one else notices, Christ does. When no one else sees, Christ does. In our aloneness and vulnerability, Christ is present.
He moved Heaven and Earth to know us. He gave up His Son, the very Heart of Heaven, to show us His heart, because He loves us. He did it with absolutely no guarantee we would ever love Him back.
That kind of effort deserves, at the very least, a cursory glance. You may question the very existence of God. You may have endured so much pain and heartache that doubts assail you from every direction and you wonder how a good God can let bad things happen. Let me encourage you, take a chance on Jesus. Come to Him with all of your stuff. He’ll sort it out later. Come to Him empty handed, with absolutely nothing to offer. He’ll accept the least, but give the most. Come with your skepticism, your doubts, your anger, your fears.
He sees and knows when a sparrow falls from the sky. He sees you too. And friend, you are so worth His time and effort.
