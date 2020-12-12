“One of the features of the Book of Revelation is the way in which the images suggest that God is absent, but in fact is a present reality in life. In a world which seems bereft of God, John is allowed to see the reality. A door is opened in heaven and John sees God enthroned in glory...Even if another lord appears to rule the world at present, such a rule can only be temporary. The king of kings and Lord of lords is really ruler of the universe...” — “Revelation” by Christopher Rowland.
In the Catholic Church, we have four weeks to prepare ourselves spiritually for Christmas, a time we know as Advent. This Advent poses each of us the question: “Will I celebrate Christmas with gratitude, or with resentment that it is so different from every other Christmas I have known?”
The roots of Christmas run deep, entwined with memories of family, so we need approach with reverence.
But how may we hear the whisper of the Spirit that invites us to experience Christmas in a new way: “Behold, I make all things new?” (Revelation 21:5) In this year like none we have known, we may experience the precariousness of the first Christmas in a way we have never known. For in Christmas, God confounds every human expectation of how God should act.
I would like to use these remaining Saturdays of December to prepare ourselves for Christmas. Today we will look at the unique opportunities the pandemic affords us.
Next we will examine the Catholic tradition of spiritual communion and how it may help us as we are unable “to be home for Christmas” with family. On Christmas Day I will share my own experience of Christmas Eve 2017 in Bethlehem. For each of these, we will draw from stories surrounding the birth of Jesus found in the first chapters of the Gospels of Matthew and Luke.
The Gospel of Mark, believed to be the first Gospel written, begins with the story of Jesus’ baptism by John the Baptist. The Gospel of Matthew takes the story of Jesus and places it within the larger story of the people of Israel. Matthew begins with a genealogy and if we are able to get beyond names like none we have ever encountered, we can see similarities to our own lives.
For example, the first question that we natives of Owensboro ask someone is: “Where are you from?” It’s something like: “Who are your people?” As I served in Graves County, a small-town culture, I tried to grasp family lines to place people I met within those lines — a sort of working genealogy.
The women Matthew includes in the genealogy also give a flavor of how Matthew is telling the story of Jesus. The first woman is mentioned in verse 3: “Judah, the father of Perez and Zerah by Tamar.” Matthew is referring to Genesis 38, where Tamar poses as a harlot and conceives by her father-in-law Judah. It calls to mind the remark of William Faulkner, the southern writer, of his love for the Old Testament because the stories are so human. As Matthew outlines the parentage of Jesus, he shows how God draws good even out of sin (Romans 8:28.)
Matthew then describes how “the birth of Jesus Christ took place...” (1:18.) While the Gospel of Luke describes how an angel appears to Mary, in Matthew’s gospel the angel appears to Joseph. While some of us entertain images of plump cherubs, both Joseph and Mary knew that angels are troublemakers: whatever plans they had for their lives were about to be changed forever. And so the next time an angel appears to you, run! If you remain, your life will never be the same.
The angel explains to Joseph that the child Mary carries in her womb, which he knew was not of his own blood, had been conceived by the Holy Spirit. Matthew is to take Mary into his home — they were legally married — and give the child a name and a lineage, that of King David. The gospels do not record a single word that Joseph says, he just does the will of God.
The angel appears again to Joseph and tells him to flee to Egypt because King Herod is seeking to take the life of this newborn rival. Matthew tells us: “Joseph rose and took the child and his mother by night, and departed to Egypt” (2: 13.)
This darkness which the Holy Family experienced as they fled for their lives, feels much like the darkness of this moment in our lives. We can identify with the absolute uncertainty of what the next moment might hold in which Joseph, Mary and their baby lived as they fled from their home and lived in exile.
The evidence of this uncertainty can still be seen in Bethlehem. The center of Bethlehem is the large square in front of the church built on the spot which local tradition identifies as the place where Jesus was born.
The church, known as the Basilica of the Nativity, is a massive building composed of worship spaces for Orthodox Christians and Roman Catholics. Beneath the structure is the cave which tradition marks as the spot where Jesus was born. It is a large cavern: the animals would have been at the front of the cave while Mary would have given birth in its inner recesses.
A street running parallel to the basilica is known as Milk Street — based on the tradition that as Mary and Joseph fled to Egypt, a drop of Mary’s milk fell from her breast as she nursed the infant Jesus. A church is erected there; couples who have difficulty conceiving a child visit the Milk Grotto and seek the intercession of Mary.
How do we prepare for Christmas? A welcome difference the pandemic offers us is a slower pace than most Decembers. I am quarantining after having been exposed to a person who later tested positive for the virus. I appreciate the opportunity to slow down.
We may have more time to allow the stories of Matthew and Luke 1 -2 to lodge within us. The hardest part of reading the Bible is not, for example, trying to learn the original languages in which the Scriptures were written. The hardest part is to pick the Bible up, open it and read.
We Catholics have digested the Scriptures through praying the Rosary. The Joyful Mysteries — from the angel appearing to Mary to the finding of the young man Jesus in the Temple — offer rich food for meditation. The Rosary is particularly appropriate for Advent, as the first part of the Hail Mary consists of Gabriel’s greeting to Mary (Luke 1:28) and Elizabeth’s greeting as well (1:42.)
Music is part of the magic of Christmas. I have returned to Handel’s “The Messiah,” because it traces through the Scriptures God’s promise of a Messiah. Downloads are available online.
In Advent and Christmas, a light shines in darkness, which the darkness has not overcome (John 1:5.) I have never been one to decorate with Christmas lights, though I do keep a candle in the house burning. The candle both strengthens and comforts me. I appreciate those people who do decorate their homes with light at this time.
This Advent offers us a unique opportunity to prepare for Christ’s coming. May it enliven that yearning in our hearts, that Christmas touches: Mar anatha — Come, Lord Jesus, come. (Revelation 22:20.)
Fr. Ray Clark is a priest of the Diocese of Owensboro.
