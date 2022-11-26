But he can still remember the thrill of going into the old Sears, Roebuck store downtown 60 years ago and seeing Santa Claus.
For the past eight years, Wathen has been trying to pass that thrill along to area children as one of Santa’s helpers in Owensboro.
“Tom Deyton at TD’s Tuff Decisions asked me to be one of his Santas that year,” Wathen said. “I did that, and then I was at the mall for a couple of years. Now, I’m on my own.”
Wathen, who is disabled, started doing balloon twisting a decade ago.
Then, he added magic for children.
Wathen works as a clown during part of the year.
And he stands in for Santa starting in November.
“I’m self-taught on everything,” he said.
Last week, he was at Haley-McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory on Saturday and at a country club in Evansville on Sunday.
Wathen said he’ll be at the Jerry Ray Davis Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership on Thursday and Friday nights until Christmas.
He’ll be in the Whitesville Christmas parade on Dec. 10.
And he’ll do a lot of home visits between now and Christmas.
“That’s really exciting for kids — to see Santa in their homes,” Wathen said. “The best part is seeing the looks on their faces. That look just warms my heart.”
He said, “I have one home visit on Christmas. But the kids are older. I wouldn’t do it if they were young because Santa is supposed to be back at the North Pole resting.”
Santas sometimes get requests that are heart-breaking.
“One little girl at the mall asked me to bring her grandfather back,” Wathen said. “And another wanted me to bring her father home from prison. Things like that are hard to hear.”
He said, “When kids ask for something, I always say, ‘I’ll see what I can do.’ I never promise anything. If they ask for something like a horse, I’ll say, ‘I’ll talk to your Mom and Dad about that’.”
One year, Wathen said, “I was Santa at Macy’s. That was on my bucket list because of the movie ‘Miracle on 34th Street.’ I love that movie. I wasn’t at the main Macy’s, but it was a Macy’s.”
He said, “I love kids. That’s why I do clowning, magic, balloon twisting and Santa. I just love to see their smiles. I guess I’ve got a kid’s heart.”
