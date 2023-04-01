Chrism Mass: The Chrism Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. the Owensboro Sportscenter. All are welcome. The Chrism Mass is celebrated once a year during Holy Week. It is at the Chrism Mass where the diocesan priests renew their commitment to priestly service. Also at this Mass, the bishop will bless the Holy oils used for baptisms and various other sacraments throughout the year.

Note: Event will be moved indoors in case of bad weather

