Sermon: “Speak Where The Bible Speaks; Be Silent Where The Bible Is Silent,” 1 Peter 4:11
Church: Yellow Banks Church of Christ, 3600 Frederica Street, Unit D
Note: Gospel meeting with Stan Owens
Sermon: “Add to Your Faith”
Church: GracePointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.
Time: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; Worship at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday Bible Study at 6 p.m.
Sermon: “Even when our faith falters, God is there with mercy and forgiveness”
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Note: Mass is recorded and can be viewed on our website and Facebook page once it’s uploaded.
Sermon: “Cast away doubt and devote your life to the belief you proclaim”
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Time: 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., 5 p.m.
Sermon: “The Prophetic and Revelation Revealed,” 1 Peter 1: 7-8 NKJV
Church: Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 1120 Woodlawn Ave.
Time: In-person worship and Facebook Live streaming at 10 a.m.
Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
Time: 9 a.m. Sunday School; 10 a.m. worship service
Sermon: “Tell Your Story,” John 9:1-12
Church: Cedar Street Missionary Baptist Church, 824 Cedar St.
Note: In-person service. Sunday School at 10 a.m. Sunday. Bible Study at 1 p.m. Wednesday
Church: Evangelistic Temple Church of God in Christ, 704 W. Seventh St.
Pastor: Elder Timothy Williams
Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Notes: Be Kind signs available for sale.
Church: Masonville Baptist Church, 6601 U.S. 231
Time: Easter Service at 11 a.m.
Church: Ridgewood Baptist Church, 800 Carter Road, 270-713-0299
Pastor: The Rev. Tony Boyken
Time: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School, Service at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Wednesday service is at 6 p.m.
Church: Pleasant Ridge Holiness Church, corner of U.S. 231 S. and Crane Pond Road
Time: Sunday School at 10 a.m., Sunday night service at 6 p.m.
