Open House and Easter Egg Hunt: One Faith Fellowship, 1301 Tamarack Road, will host an Easter egg hunt and open house on Saturday, April 16. The Easter egg hunt starts at 11 a.m. with the open house running from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This first Easter celebration at the new location is Sunday. Social Hour will be at 9:30 a.m. with a meet and greet in the cafe. Easter worship service is at 10:30 a.m.

Special Service: Fourth Street Baptist Church, 821 West 4th St., will host a Sunrise Service at 6 a.m. on Sunday. All are welcome and invited.

Church: Ridgewood Baptist Church, 800 Carter Road

Pastor: The Rev. Randy Stallings

Special Service: 6 a.m. Sunrise Service

Time: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School, Easter Service at 10:30 a.m., and the Lord’s Supper Service at 6 p.m. (Wednesday service is at 6 p.m.)

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m

Notes: Van transportation available by calling 270-713-0299.

Sermon: “Born Again,” John 3:7

Church: Yellow Banks Church of Christ, 3313 Oaklane Drive, Philpot

Contact: Phone: 606-224-1480

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m

Note: Brother Robbie Barron will be preaching

Sermon: “The Foundational Truth”

Church: GracePointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; Worship at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday Bible Study at 6 p.m.

Who’s Welcome: Everyone is welcome

Sermon: The Tomb is empty; Jesus has risen; salvation has come.

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Holy Saturday Masss

Time: 8 p.m.

Who’s Welcome: Everyone

Note: Mass is recorded and can be viewed on our website and Facebook page once it’s uploaded.

Sermon: “Renew your enthusiasm for the Resurrection”

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Easter Sunday

Time: 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m.

Who’s Welcome: Everyone

Sermon: “The Garden, the Cross and then the Resurrection,” Luke 24-25-27

Church: Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 1120 Woodlawn Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: In-person worship and Facebook Live streaming at 10 a.m.

Pastor: Bob Clements

Who’s Welcome: Everyone

Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.

Date: Sunday

Special Service: Easter Cantata, “Worthy is the Lamb” at 10 a.m. on Sunday

Time: 9 a.m. Sunday School; 10 a.m. worship service; 5 p.m. Biblical conversation

Pastor: Mickey Richardson

Who’s welcome: Everyone in-person or virtual

Notes: Sermon available in-person, or find sermon online at stjohnum.org or YouTube at St. John United Methodist Church, Owensboro.

Sermon: “Are You Saved?”

Scripture: “The First Easter Morning,” Luke 24:1-11

Church: Cedar Street Missionary Baptist Church, 824 Cedar St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 11:15 a.m.

Who’s Welcome: Everyone

Note: In-person service. Sunday School at 10 a.m. Sunday. Bible Study at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Church: Evangelistic Temple Church of God in Christ, 704 W. Seventh St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Who’s Welcome: Everyone

Pastor: Elder Timothy Williams

Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Notes: Still promoting “Be Kind” sign; call 270-683-4479.

Church: Masonville Baptist Church, 6601 U.S. 231

Pastor: Ben White

Date: Sunday

Time: Sunday School at 10 a.m., Worship at 11 a.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Church: Pleasant Ridge Holiness Church, corner of U.S. 231 S. and Crane Pond Road

Date: Sunday

Time: Sunday School at 10 a.m., Sunday night service at 6 p.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

