Open House and Easter Egg Hunt: One Faith Fellowship, 1301 Tamarack Road, will host an Easter egg hunt and open house on Saturday, April 16. The Easter egg hunt starts at 11 a.m. with the open house running from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This first Easter celebration at the new location is Sunday. Social Hour will be at 9:30 a.m. with a meet and greet in the cafe. Easter worship service is at 10:30 a.m.
Special Service: Fourth Street Baptist Church, 821 West 4th St., will host a Sunrise Service at 6 a.m. on Sunday. All are welcome and invited.
Church: Ridgewood Baptist Church, 800 Carter Road
Pastor: The Rev. Randy Stallings
Special Service: 6 a.m. Sunrise Service
Time: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School, Easter Service at 10:30 a.m., and the Lord’s Supper Service at 6 p.m. (Wednesday service is at 6 p.m.)
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m
Notes: Van transportation available by calling 270-713-0299.
Sermon: “Born Again,” John 3:7
Church: Yellow Banks Church of Christ, 3313 Oaklane Drive, Philpot
Contact: Phone: 606-224-1480
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m
Note: Brother Robbie Barron will be preaching
Sermon: “The Foundational Truth”
Church: GracePointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; Worship at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday Bible Study at 6 p.m.
Who’s Welcome: Everyone is welcome
Sermon: The Tomb is empty; Jesus has risen; salvation has come.
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Holy Saturday Masss
Time: 8 p.m.
Who’s Welcome: Everyone
Note: Mass is recorded and can be viewed on our website and Facebook page once it’s uploaded.
Sermon: “Renew your enthusiasm for the Resurrection”
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Easter Sunday
Time: 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m.
Who’s Welcome: Everyone
Sermon: “The Garden, the Cross and then the Resurrection,” Luke 24-25-27
Church: Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 1120 Woodlawn Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: In-person worship and Facebook Live streaming at 10 a.m.
Pastor: Bob Clements
Who’s Welcome: Everyone
Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
Date: Sunday
Special Service: Easter Cantata, “Worthy is the Lamb” at 10 a.m. on Sunday
Time: 9 a.m. Sunday School; 10 a.m. worship service; 5 p.m. Biblical conversation
Pastor: Mickey Richardson
Who’s welcome: Everyone in-person or virtual
Notes: Sermon available in-person, or find sermon online at stjohnum.org or YouTube at St. John United Methodist Church, Owensboro.
Sermon: “Are You Saved?”
Scripture: “The First Easter Morning,” Luke 24:1-11
Church: Cedar Street Missionary Baptist Church, 824 Cedar St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 11:15 a.m.
Who’s Welcome: Everyone
Note: In-person service. Sunday School at 10 a.m. Sunday. Bible Study at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Church: Evangelistic Temple Church of God in Christ, 704 W. Seventh St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Who’s Welcome: Everyone
Pastor: Elder Timothy Williams
Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Still promoting “Be Kind” sign; call 270-683-4479.
Church: Masonville Baptist Church, 6601 U.S. 231
Pastor: Ben White
Date: Sunday
Time: Sunday School at 10 a.m., Worship at 11 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Church: Pleasant Ridge Holiness Church, corner of U.S. 231 S. and Crane Pond Road
Date: Sunday
Time: Sunday School at 10 a.m., Sunday night service at 6 p.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.