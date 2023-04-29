Note: Utica United Methodist Church, 130 Highway 130 West, Utica, will have a meeting at noon Sunday, May 7, to vote on whether to close the church. All members are asked to attend to vote on the issue.
Revival: The Daviess-Mclean Baptist Association revival will be held April 30-May 5 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church starting at 6:30 p.m. each night. A different pastor will preach each night.
Sermon: “Search The Scriptures,” John 5:39
Church: Yellow Banks Church of Christ, 3600 Frederica Street, Unit D
Note: Brother Robby Barron will be speaking
Sermon: “How to Walk with God II”
Church: GracePointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.
Time: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; Worship at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday Bible Study at 6 p.m.
Sermon: “The shepherd of souls suffered as an example.”
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Note: Mass is recorded and can be viewed on our website and Facebook page once it’s uploaded.
Sermon: “Abundant life can arise amidst unjust strife. Hold onto this hope; choose to do what is right — follow Jesus the shepherd and the Christ.”
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Time: 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., 5 p.m.
Church: Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 1120 Woodlawn Ave.
Time: In-person worship and Facebook Live streaming at 10 a.m.
Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
Time: 9 a.m. Sunday School; 10 a.m. worship service
Sermon: Sanctification: The Will of God, 1 Thessalonians 4:1-8
Church: Cedar Street Missionary Baptist Church, 824 Cedar St.
Note: In-person service. Sunday School at 10 a.m. Sunday. Bible Study at 1 p.m. Wednesday
Church: Evangelistic Temple Church of God in Christ, 704 W. Seventh St.
Pastor: Elder Timothy Williams
Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Notes: Be Kind signs available for sale.
Church: Masonville Baptist Church, 6601 U.S. 231
Church: Ridgewood Baptist Church, 800 Carter Road, 270-713-0299
Pastor: The Rev. Tony Boyken
Time: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School, Service at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Wednesday service is at 6 p.m.
Note: There will be a revival May 22-26 at 6:30 p.m. each night. VBS is scheduled June 12-17 from 6 p.m.-8:15 p.m.
Church: Pleasant Ridge Holiness Church, corner of U.S. 231 S. and Crane Pond Road
Time: Sunday School at 10 a.m., Sunday night service at 6 p.m.
