Event: Easter Sunrise Service
Church: House of Prayer, Seventh and Hocker streets
Date: Sunday
Time: 6:30 a.m.
Note: Bring your own chair. Service will be delivered by Rev. Scott Heads
---------
Event: Easter Sunrise Service
Church: Ridgewood Baptist Church, 800 Carter Road
Date: Sunday
Time: 6 a.m.
Note: Service will be delivered by Brother Randy Stallings
---------
Event: Community Sunrise Service
Church: Cates Cemetery, 10501 Old Leitchfield Road, Whitesville
Date: Sunday
Time: 6:30 a.m.
Note: Service will be led by Andrew Harrison, interim pastor for Whitesville Baptist Church
Breakfast following in the Whitesville Baptist fellowship building.
---------
Sermon: “Rejoice, the door of salvation is now open!”
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Saturday
Time: 8 p.m. Easter Vigil
Who’s Welcome: Everyone
Note: Bishop Medley extends “dispensation of obligation.” The 4 p.m. Mass is recorded and can be viewed on the website, Facebook page and YouTube.
---------
Sermon: “Never weary repeating the news of Jesus’ Resurrection”
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m.
Who’s Welcome: Everyone. Blessed Mother will be offering a live mass in the church & Parish Hall for all Easter Sunday morning Masses.
Note: Bishop Medley extends “dispensation of obligation.”
---------
Sermon: “Love Reigns — Living In the Hope of Easter”
Church: Masonville Baptist Church, 6601 U.S. 231
Date: Sunday, Easter Worship Service
Time: 11 a.m.
Who’s Welcome: Everyone
---------
Church: Evangelistic Temple Church of God in Christ, 1102 W. Seventh St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Who’s Welcome: Everyone
Note: CDC guidelines, 6-feet distance, masks (provided)
---------
Sermon: “Easter: He Did It All For You and Me,” Luke 23: 45-46, Matthew 27:51-54
Church: Cedar Street Missionary Baptist Church, 824 Cedar St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 11:15 a.m.
Who’s Welcome? Everyone
Note: In-person service or Live on Facebook
---------
Sermon:
“He is Risen!” Matthew 27:62-28:10
Church: Lewis Lane Baptist Church
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who’s Welcome? Everyone
Note: In-person service or Live on Facebook & YouTube
---------
Sermon: “Let Loose on the World”
Church: GracePointe Baptist Church, 2339 Parrish Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; worship service at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday Bible Study at 6 p.m.
Who’s Welcome: Everyone is welcome!
Note: If for some reason you are unable to attend in-service worship, if you will park on the front parking lot you can now tune your FM radio to 90.7 and listen to today’s sermon.
---------
Sermon: “He Is Risen,” Matthew 28: 1-10
Church: Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 1120 Woodlawn Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: In-person service and Facebook Live streaming at 10 a.m.
Pastor: Bob Clements
Who’s Welcome: Everyone
---------{/div}
Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Pastor: Amy Call
Who’s welcome: Everyone in-person or virtual
Notes: Find sermon on stjohnum.org or on YouTube at St. John United Methodist Church, Owensboro.
---------
Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Still promoting “Be Kind” sign; call 270-683-4479.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.