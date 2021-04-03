Event: Easter Sunrise Service

Church: House of Prayer, Seventh and Hocker streets

Date: Sunday

Time: 6:30 a.m.

Note: Bring your own chair. Service will be delivered by Rev. Scott Heads

---------

Event: Easter Sunrise Service

Church: Ridgewood Baptist Church, 800 Carter Road

Date: Sunday

Time: 6 a.m.

Note: Service will be delivered by Brother Randy Stallings

---------

Event: Community Sunrise Service

Church: Cates Cemetery, 10501 Old Leitchfield Road, Whitesville

Date: Sunday

Time: 6:30 a.m.

Note: Service will be led by Andrew Harrison, interim pastor for Whitesville Baptist Church

Breakfast following in the Whitesville Baptist fellowship building.

---------

Sermon: “Rejoice, the door of salvation is now open!”

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Saturday

Time: 8 p.m. Easter Vigil

Who’s Welcome: Everyone

Note: Bishop Medley extends “dispensation of obligation.” The 4 p.m. Mass is recorded and can be viewed on the website, Facebook page and YouTube.

---------

Sermon: “Never weary repeating the news of Jesus’ Resurrection”

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m.

Who’s Welcome: Everyone. Blessed Mother will be offering a live mass in the church & Parish Hall for all Easter Sunday morning Masses.

Note: Bishop Medley extends “dispensation of obligation.”

---------

Sermon: “Love Reigns — Living In the Hope of Easter”

Church: Masonville Baptist Church, 6601 U.S. 231

Date: Sunday, Easter Worship Service

Time: 11 a.m.

Who’s Welcome: Everyone

---------

Church: Evangelistic Temple Church of God in Christ, 1102 W. Seventh St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Who’s Welcome: Everyone

Note: CDC guidelines, 6-feet distance, masks (provided)

---------

Sermon: “Easter: He Did It All For You and Me,” Luke 23: 45-46, Matthew 27:51-54

Church: Cedar Street Missionary Baptist Church, 824 Cedar St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 11:15 a.m.

Who’s Welcome? Everyone

Note: In-person service or Live on Facebook

---------

Sermon:

“He is Risen!” Matthew 27:62-28:10

Church: Lewis Lane Baptist Church

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who’s Welcome? Everyone

Note: In-person service or Live on Facebook & YouTube

---------

Sermon: “Let Loose on the World”

Church: GracePointe Baptist Church, 2339 Parrish Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; worship service at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday Bible Study at 6 p.m.

Who’s Welcome: Everyone is welcome!

Note: If for some reason you are unable to attend in-service worship, if you will park on the front parking lot you can now tune your FM radio to 90.7 and listen to today’s sermon.

---------

Sermon: “He Is Risen,” Matthew 28: 1-10

Church: Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 1120 Woodlawn Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: In-person service and Facebook Live streaming at 10 a.m.

Pastor: Bob Clements

Who’s Welcome: Everyone

---------

Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Pastor: Amy Call

Who’s welcome: Everyone in-person or virtual

Notes: Find sermon on stjohnum.org or on YouTube at St. John United Methodist Church, Owensboro.

---------

Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Notes: Still promoting “Be Kind” sign; call 270-683-4479.

