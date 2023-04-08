Sermon: “Fitly Framed Together,” Ephesians 2:20-22
Church: Yellow Banks Church of Christ, 3600 Frederica Street, Unit D
Note: Brother Robby Barron will be speaking
Sermon: “Why Are You Here?”
Church: GracePointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.
Time: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; Worship at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday Bible Study at 6 p.m.
Sermon: “The Stone is gone. Jesus is Risen. The gates of heaven are wide open”
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Time: 8 p.m. Easter vigil
Note: Mass is recorded and can be viewed on our website and Facebook page once it’s uploaded.
Sermon: “Rise up from the darkness and surrender to the light. Embrace your Savior.”
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Time: 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., 11 a.m.
Sermon: “The Empty Tomb,” John 20: 6-7 NKJV
Church: Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 1120 Woodlawn Ave.
Time: In-person worship and Facebook Live streaming at 10 a.m.
Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
Time: 9 a.m. Sunday School; 10 a.m. worship service
Sermon: “You Can’t Keep A Good Man Down,” Acts 2:14-41
Church: Cedar Street Missionary Baptist Church, 824 Cedar St.
Note: In-person service. Sunday School at 10 a.m. Sunday. Bible Study at 1 p.m. Wednesday
Church: Evangelistic Temple Church of God in Christ, 704 W. Seventh St.
Pastor: Elder Timothy Williams
Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Notes: Be Kind signs available for sale.
Church: Masonville Baptist Church, 6601 U.S. 231
Special Note: Easter Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. (Pastor Billy Compton of Masonville UMC will preach and Breakfast will follow in the fellowship hall)
Sermon Series: “Made New — How Easter Changes Everything”
Time: Easter Service at 11 a.m.
Church: Ridgewood Baptist Church, 800 Carter Road, 270-713-0299
Pastor: The Rev. Tony Boyken
Time: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School, Service at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Wednesday service is at 6 p.m.
Church: Pleasant Ridge Holiness Church, corner of U.S. 231 S. and Crane Pond Road
Time: Sunday School at 10 a.m., Sunday night service at 6 p.m.
