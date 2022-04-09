Open House and Easter Egg Hunt: One Faith Fellowship, 1301 Tamarack Road, will host an Easter egg hunt and open house on Saturday, April 16. The Easter egg hunt starts at 11a.m. with the open house running from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This first Easter celebration at the new location is Sunday, April 17. Social Hour will be at 9:30 a.m. with a meet and greet in the cafe. Easter worship service is at 10:30 a.m.
Special Service: Fourth Street Baptist Church, 821 West 4th St., will host a Good Friday Service on Friday, April 15. Prayer will begin at 5:30 p.m., services will begin at 6 p.m. "The Last 7 Words of Christ Jesus" will be preached by seven different ministers of Owensboro. Broadcast will be live on Fourth Street Baptist Church Facebook. Sunrise Service will be at 6 a.m. on Sunday, April 17, at Fourth Street. All are welcome and invited.
Sermon: "The Bed Was Too Short and the Cover Too Narrow," Isaiah 28:20
Church: Yellow Banks Church of Christ, 3313 Oaklane Drive, Philpot
Contact: Phone: 606-224-1480
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m
Note: Brother Philip Scott will be preaching
Sermon: “The Day Jesus Died”
Church: GracePointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; Worship at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday Bible Study at 6 p.m.
Who’s Welcome: Everyone is welcome
Sermon: "Passion for Fame, Loyalty, Love, or Eternal Life… Where lies your passion?"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Saturday
Time: 4 p.m.
Who’s Welcome: Everyone
Note: 4 p.m. Mass is recorded and can be viewed on our website and Facebook page once it’s uploaded.
Sermon: “Pick up and carry about your own sins before you hurl stones (condemnations) at others”
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 5 p.m.
Who’s Welcome: Everyone
Sermon: “The Power of Praise,” Luke 19:37, 40
Church: Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 1120 Woodlawn Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: In-person worship and Facebook Live streaming at 10 a.m.
Pastor: Bob Clements
Who’s Welcome: Everyone
Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 9 a.m. Sunday School; 10 a.m. worship service; 5 p.m. Biblical conversation
Pastor: Mickey Richardson
Who’s welcome: Everyone in-person or virtual
Notes: Sermon available in-person, or find sermon online at stjohnum.org or YouTube at St. John United Methodist Church, Owensboro.
Sermon: "Are You Saved?"
Scripture: Ephesians 2:8-9
Church: Cedar Street Missionary Baptist Church, 824 Cedar St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 11:15 a.m.
Who’s Welcome: Everyone
Note: In-person service. Sunday School at 10 a.m. Sunday. Bible Study at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Church: Evangelistic Temple Church of God in Christ, 704 W. Seventh St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Who’s Welcome: Everyone
Pastor: Elder Timothy Williams
Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Still promoting “Be Kind” sign; call 270-683-4479.
Sermon: "Come Alive: Above & Beyond"
Pastor: Ben White
Church: Masonville Baptist Church, 6601 U.S. 231
Date: Sunday
Time: Sunday School at 10 a.m., Worship at 11 a.m.
Note: There will be a Good Friday service at 6:30 p.m. on April 15; on April 16, there will an Easter egg hunt at 10:30 a.m. with all children and parents welcome.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Church: Pleasant Ridge Holiness Church, corner of U.S. 231 S. and Crane Pond Road
Date: Sunday
Time: Sunday School at 10 a.m., Sunday night service at 6 p.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
