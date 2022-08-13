Special Event: Blessed Mother Church, 601 East 23rd St., will host its Feast Day Celebration/Block Party at 11 a.m. on Sunday. There will be food, fun and fellowship out on the lawn on the 22nd Street side of the parish hall. Everyone is welcome.
Sermon: “The Other Son,” Luke 15
Church: Yellow Banks Church of Christ, 3313 Oaklane Drive, Philpot
Contact: Phone: 606-224-1480
Note: Brother Josh Butt will be speaking
Sermon: “The Consequences of Disobedience”
Church: GracePointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.
Time: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; Worship at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday Bible Study at 6 p.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone is welcome
Sermon: “Fire: A Furious Inferno Resulting in Earthly purification”
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Note: Mass is recorded and can be viewed on our website and Facebook page once it’s uploaded.
Sermon: “Be burned by the Baptismal fire that banishes sin and purifies souls”
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Time: 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 5 p.m.
Sermon: “Remaining Faithful,” Genesis 15:1
Church: Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 1120 Woodlawn Ave.
Time: In-person worship and Facebook Live streaming at 10 a.m.
Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
Time: 9 a.m. Sunday School; 10 a.m. worship service; 5 p.m. Biblical conversation
Pastor: Mickey Richardson
Who’s welcome: Everyone in-person or virtual
Notes: Sermon available in-person, or find sermon online at stjohnum.org or YouTube at St. John United Methodist Church, Owensboro.
Sermon: “Healing Hands,” Luke 13:10-17
Church: Cedar Street Missionary Baptist Church, 824 Cedar St.
Note: In-person service. Sunday School at 10 a.m. Sunday. Bible Study at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Church: Evangelistic Temple Church of God in Christ, 704 W. Seventh St.
Pastor: Elder Timothy Williams
Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Notes: Still promoting “Be Kind” sign; call 270-683-4479.
Church: Masonville Baptist Church, 6601 U.S. 231
Time: Sunday School at 10 a.m., Worship at 11 a.m.
Church: Ridgewood Baptist Church, 800 Carter Road
Pastor: The Rev. Randy Stallings
Time: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School, Service at 10:30 a.m., and Wednesday service is at 6 p.m.
Church: Pleasant Ridge Holiness Church, corner of U.S. 231 S. and Crane Pond Road
Time: Sunday School at 10 a.m., Sunday night service at 6 p.m.
