Event: The Dave Ramsey Financial Peace University Class will be offered at St. Pius X Catholic Church starting on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for nine consecutive weeks. Dave Ramsey is America’s trusted voice on money and business. COVID-19 protocols will be followed. A great way to start the new year. For more information, contact Gary Estes at 270-314-4419.
Sermon: "Making the Most of the New Year”
Church: GracePointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; Worship at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday Bible Study at 6 p.m.
Who’s Welcome: Everyone is welcome
Sermon: "Faith and love of God compels us to act in ways that others don’t always understand"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Saturday
Time: 4 p.m.
Who’s Welcome: Everyone
Note: 4 p.m. Mass is recorded and can be viewed on our website and Facebook page once it’s uploaded.
Sermon: “Exemplify that you belong to God’s family in your church, home, community and the world"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 5 p.m.
Who’s Welcome: Everyone
New Year’s Eve Mass Sermon: "Meet Mary the faithful maiden called to be the Mother of God"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church
601 East 23rd St.
Date: Friday
Time: 6 PM
Who’s Welcome: Everyone
New Year’s Day Sermon: "May we give our mother, Mary, the greatest honor by following her son"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church
601 East 23rd St.
Date: Saturday
Time: 9 AM
Who’s Welcome: Everyone
Church: Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 1120 Woodlawn Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: In-person worship and Facebook Live streaming at 10 a.m.
Pastor: Bob Clements
Who’s Welcome: Everyone
Sermon: “Why Jesus”
Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 9 a.m. Sunday School; 10 a.m. worship service; 5 p.m. Biblical conversation
Pastor: Mickey Richardson
Who’s welcome: Everyone in-person or virtual
Notes: Sermon available in-person, or find sermon online at stjohnum.org or YouTube at St. John United Methodist Church, Owensboro.
Sermon: "Church Needs to Grow Up," 1 Corinthians 3;1-23
Church: Cedar Street Missionary Baptist Church, 824 Cedar St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 11:15 a.m.
Who’s Welcome: Everyone
Note: In-person service. Sunday School at 10 a.m. Sunday. Bible Study at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Church: Evangelistic Temple Church of God in Christ, 704 W. Seventh St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Who’s Welcome: Everyone
Pastor: Elder Timothy Williams
Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Still promoting “Be Kind” sign; call 270-683-4479.
Church: Masonville Baptist Church, 6601 U.S. 231
Date: Sunday
Time: Sunday School at 10 a.m., Worship at 11 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
