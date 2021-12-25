Event: The Dave Ramsey Financial Peace University Class will be offered at St. Pius X Catholic Church starting on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for nine consecutive weeks. Dave Ramsey is America’s trusted voice on money and business. COVID-19 protocols will be followed. A great way to start the new year. For more information, contact Gary Estes at 270-314-4419.

Sermon: "Making the Most of the New Year”

Church: GracePointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; Worship at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday Bible Study at 6 p.m.

Who’s Welcome: Everyone is welcome

Sermon: "Faith and love of God compels us to act in ways that others don’t always understand"

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Saturday

Time: 4 p.m.

Who’s Welcome: Everyone

Note: 4 p.m. Mass is recorded and can be viewed on our website and Facebook page once it’s uploaded.

Sermon: “Exemplify that you belong to God’s family in your church, home, community and the world"

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 5 p.m.

Who’s Welcome: Everyone

New Year’s Eve Mass Sermon: "Meet Mary the faithful maiden called to be the Mother of God"

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church

601 East 23rd St.

Date: Friday 

Time: 6 PM

Who’s Welcome: Everyone

New Year’s Day Sermon: "May we give our mother, Mary, the greatest honor by following her son"

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church

601 East 23rd St.

Date: Saturday 

Time: 9 AM

Who’s Welcome: Everyone

Church: Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 1120 Woodlawn Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: In-person worship and Facebook Live streaming at 10 a.m.

Pastor: Bob Clements

Who’s Welcome: Everyone

Sermon: “Why Jesus”

Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 9 a.m. Sunday School; 10 a.m. worship service; 5 p.m. Biblical conversation

Pastor: Mickey Richardson

Who’s welcome: Everyone in-person or virtual

Notes: Sermon available in-person, or find sermon online at stjohnum.org or YouTube at St. John United Methodist Church, Owensboro.

Sermon: "Church Needs to Grow Up," 1 Corinthians 3;1-23

Church: Cedar Street Missionary Baptist Church, 824 Cedar St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 11:15 a.m.

Who’s Welcome: Everyone

Note: In-person service. Sunday School at 10 a.m. Sunday. Bible Study at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Church: Evangelistic Temple Church of God in Christ, 704 W. Seventh St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Who’s Welcome: Everyone

Pastor: Elder Timothy Williams

Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Notes: Still promoting “Be Kind” sign; call 270-683-4479.

Church: Masonville Baptist Church, 6601 U.S. 231

Date: Sunday

Time: Sunday School at 10 a.m., Worship at 11 a.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.