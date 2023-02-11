Women’s Conference: Walnut Memorial Baptist Church will be hosting a women’s conference called “Come to Me” on March 11 from 9 a.m. 3 p.m. Registration forms can be picked up at the church office or by contacting Miriam Taylor at 270-925-5768 or Jane Rice at 270-993-0655. There is a $15 registration fee, which includes lunch. Deadline to register is Feb. 20.
Sermon: “I Will Show Them My Back,” Jeremiah 18:17
Church: Yellow Banks Church of Christ, 3600 Frederica Street, Unit D
Contact: Phone: 606-224-1480
Note: Brother Robby Barron will be speaking
Church: GracePointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.
Time: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; Worship at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday Bible Study at 6 p.m.
Sermon: “We are called to go the extra step beyond the letter of the law”
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Note: Mass is recorded and can be viewed on our website and Facebook page once it’s uploaded.
Sermon: “Don’t be a minimalist! Go beyond the original ten”
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Time: 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., 5 p.m.
Sermon: “The Ten Commandments,” Matthew 5:19 KJV
Church: Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 1120 Woodlawn Ave.
Time: In-person worship and Facebook Live streaming at 10 a.m.
Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
Time: 9 a.m. Sunday School; 10 a.m. worship service
Who’s welcome: Everyone in-person or virtual
Sermon: “Inseparable,” Romans 8:38-39
Church: Cedar Street Missionary Baptist Church, 824 Cedar St.
Note: In-person service. Sunday School at 10 a.m. Sunday. Bible Study at 1 p.m. Wednesday
Church: Evangelistic Temple Church of God in Christ, 704 W. Seventh St.
Pastor: Elder Timothy Williams
Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Notes: Be Kind signs available for sale.
Church: Masonville Baptist Church, 6601 U.S. 231
Time: Sunday School at 10 a.m., Worship at 11 a.m.
Church: Ridgewood Baptist Church, 800 Carter Road, 270-713-0299
Pastor: The Rev. Tony Boyken
Time: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School, Service at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Wednesday service is at 6 p.m.
Church: Pleasant Ridge Holiness Church, corner of U.S. 231 S. and Crane Pond Road
Time: Sunday School at 10 a.m., Sunday night service at 6 p.m.
