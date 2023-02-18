Women’s Conference: Walnut Memorial Baptist Church will be hosting a women’s conference called “Come to Me” on March 11 from 9 a.m. 3 p.m. Registration forms can be picked up at the church office or by contacting Miriam Taylor at 270-925-5768 or Jane Rice at 270-993-0655. There is a $15 registration fee, which includes lunch. Deadline to register is Feb. 20.

Sermon: “Forgiving Yourself,” Psalms 32: 1-5

