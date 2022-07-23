Vacation Bible School: Masonville Baptist Church, 6601 Highway 231, will be hosting HayDay for children ages 4 through the 5th grade. It begins Friday, July 29 — Family Fun Night — 5:45-8 p.m. (petting zoo, games, crafts and pizza) and runs through Saturday, July 30 — VBS — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (includes lunch). Register online at masonvillebaptist.org or in person Friday night or Saturday morning.

Sermon: “Handling Our Emotions In A Christ-like Way,” 2 Kings 19:14-20

