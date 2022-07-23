Vacation Bible School: Masonville Baptist Church, 6601 Highway 231, will be hosting HayDay for children ages 4 through the 5th grade. It begins Friday, July 29 — Family Fun Night — 5:45-8 p.m. (petting zoo, games, crafts and pizza) and runs through Saturday, July 30 — VBS — 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (includes lunch). Register online at masonvillebaptist.org or in person Friday night or Saturday morning.
Sermon: “Handling Our Emotions In A Christ-like Way,” 2 Kings 19:14-20
Church: Yellow Banks Church of Christ, 3313 Oaklane Drive, Philpot
Contact: Phone: 606-224-1480
Note: Brother Philip Scott will be speaking
Sermon: The Last Days, continued: “Living in the End Times”
Church: GracePointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.
Time: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; Worship at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday Bible Study at 6 p.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone is welcome
Sermon: “I haven’t got a prayer! Sometimes we feel this way”
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Note: Mass is recorded and can be viewed on our website and Facebook page once it’s uploaded.
Sermon: “Don’t let the circumstances that surround you dictate your disposition. Acknowledge God, your Father, and you’ll always have a prayer.”
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Time: 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 5 p.m.
Sermon: “ An Outcry for Justice,” Genesis 18: 20-33
Church: Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 1120 Woodlawn Ave.
Time: In-person worship and Facebook Live streaming at 10 a.m.
Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
Time: 9 a.m. Sunday School; 10 a.m. worship service; 5 p.m. Biblical conversation
Pastor: Mickey Richardson
Who’s welcome: Everyone in-person or virtual
VBS Announcement: St. John UMC Vacation Bible School is June 29 through July 1 from 10 am to 1 pm for grades K-5. We are located at 2160 Griffith Ave. Learn about the “Armor of God” in Ephesians. There will be crafts, singing, and a light lunch. Come and join the fun.
Notes: Sermon available in-person, or find sermon online at stjohnum.org or YouTube at St. John United Methodist Church, Owensboro.
Church: Cedar Street Missionary Baptist Church, 824 Cedar St.
Note: In-person service. Sunday School at 10 a.m. Sunday. Bible Study at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Church: Evangelistic Temple Church of God in Christ, 704 W. Seventh St.
Pastor: Elder Timothy Williams
Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Notes: Still promoting “Be Kind” sign; call 270-683-4479.
Church: Masonville Baptist Church, 6601 U.S. 231
Time: Sunday School at 10 a.m., Worship at 11 a.m.
Church: Ridgewood Baptist Church, 800 Carter Road
Pastor: The Rev. Randy Stallings
Time: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School, Service at 10:30 a.m., and Wednesday service is at 6 p.m.
Church: Pleasant Ridge Holiness Church, corner of U.S. 231 S. and Crane Pond Road
Time: Sunday School at 10 a.m., Sunday night service at 6 p.m.
