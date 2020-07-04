Sermon: “Follow Me,” Luke 9:23-26

Church: Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 1120 Woodlawn Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: Facebook Live streaming at 11 a.m.

Pastor: Bob Clements

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Sermon: Special Independence Day Program

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Saturday, July 4

Time: 9 a.m.

Who’s Welcome: 50% capacity with 50% overflow in Parish Hall

Note: Bishop Medley extends “dispensation of obligation”

Sermon: God invites us to learn and live in Him.

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Saturday, July 4

Time: 4 p.m.

Who’s Welcome: 50% capacity with 50% overflow in Parish Hall

Note: Bishop Medley extends “dispensation of obligation”

Sermon: Yoke up with Jesus.

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Sunday

Times: 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 5 p.m.

Who’s Welcome: 50% capacity with 50% overflow in Parish Hall

Note: Bishop Medley extends “dispensation of obligation”

Sermon: Join us on for worship on our YouTube at St. John UMC, Owensboro

Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Sermon: Streaming Service

Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Notes: Still promoting “Be Kind” sign; call 270-683-4479.

Sermon: In-Person and Facebook Live Service

Church: Buena Vista Baptist Church, 23rd and Allen Streets

Date: Sunday

Time: 9:45 a.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Sermon: In-Person and Facebook Live Services

Church: GracePointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave

Date: Sunday

Time: Worship Service at 10:30 a.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Notes: Watch daily devotions on the GracePointe’s Facebook page or Mitch Donohue’s Facebook page.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.