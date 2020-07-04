Sermon: “Follow Me,” Luke 9:23-26
Church: Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 1120 Woodlawn Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: Facebook Live streaming at 11 a.m.
Pastor: Bob Clements
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Sermon: Special Independence Day Program
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Saturday, July 4
Time: 9 a.m.
Who’s Welcome: 50% capacity with 50% overflow in Parish Hall
Note: Bishop Medley extends “dispensation of obligation”
Sermon: God invites us to learn and live in Him.
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Saturday, July 4
Time: 4 p.m.
Who’s Welcome: 50% capacity with 50% overflow in Parish Hall
Note: Bishop Medley extends “dispensation of obligation”
Sermon: Yoke up with Jesus.
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Sunday
Times: 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 5 p.m.
Who’s Welcome: 50% capacity with 50% overflow in Parish Hall
Note: Bishop Medley extends “dispensation of obligation”
Sermon: Join us on for worship on our YouTube at St. John UMC, Owensboro
Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Sermon: Streaming Service
Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Still promoting “Be Kind” sign; call 270-683-4479.
Sermon: In-Person and Facebook Live Service
Church: Buena Vista Baptist Church, 23rd and Allen Streets
Date: Sunday
Time: 9:45 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Sermon: In-Person and Facebook Live Services
Church: GracePointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave
Date: Sunday
Time: Worship Service at 10:30 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Watch daily devotions on the GracePointe’s Facebook page or Mitch Donohue’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.