Sermon: The best gift is the gift of grace.
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church
Date: Saturday, June 20
Time: 4 p.m.
Who’s Welcome: 33% capacity with 33% overflow in Parish Hall
Note: Bishop Medley extends “dispensation of obligation”
Sermon: Trust in God’s words and share them.
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church
Date: Sunday
Times: 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 5 p.m.
Who’s Welcome: 33% capacity with 33% overflow in Parish Hall
Note: Bishop Medley extends “dispensation of obligation”
Sermon: “Afraid to Speak Up!” Scripture: Jeremiah 20: 7-10
Church: Woodlawn United Methodist Church; 1120 Woodlawn Avenue
Date: Sunday
Time: Facebook Live streaming at 11 a.m.
Pastor: Bob Clements
Sermon: Join us on for worship on our YouTube at St. John UMC, Owensboro
Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Sermon: Streaming Service
Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Still promoting “Be Kind” sign; call 270-683-4479.
Sermon: Facebook Live Service
Church: Buena Vista Baptist Church
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Sermon: Facebook Live Service
Church: GracePointe Baptist Church
Date: Sunday
Time: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; Worship Service at 10:30 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Watch daily devotions on the GracePointe’s Facebook page or Mitch Donohue’s Facebook page.
