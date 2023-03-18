Announcement: Buena Vista Baptist Church is looking to donate its music library to interested churches. The library contains anthems, cantatas, musicals and song collection books for both youth and adults. All of the titles are catalogued in an Excel spreadsheet. If interested, contact Sam Bruntz at 270-302-3055 or emailing rem8333@roadrunner.com. Any interested church should reach out no later than March 25.
Chrism Mass: The Chrism Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. the Owensboro Sportscenter. All are welcome. The Chrism Mass is celebrated once a year during Holy Week. It is at the Chrism Mass where the diocesan priests renew their commitment to priestly service. Also at this Mass, the bishop will bless the Holy oils used for baptisms and various other sacraments throughout the year.
Easter Egg Hunt: Masonville Baptist Church, 6601 U.S. Highway 231, will host an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. All children are welcome.
Note: Event will be moved indoors in case of bad weather
Sermon: “Our Duty To God And Country,” Mark 12: 13-17
Church: Yellow Banks Church of Christ, 3600 Frederica Street, Unit D
Contact: Phone: 606-224-1480
Note: Brother Ova Baker will be speaking
Sermon: “Not Everyone Will Like You!”
Church: GracePointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.
Time: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; Worship at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday Bible Study at 6 p.m.
Sermon: “What keeps me blinded to the Word and will of God?”
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Note: Mass is recorded and can be viewed on our website and Facebook page once it’s uploaded.
Sermon: “Live so to see with sight that is unknown”
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Time: 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., 5 p.m.
Sermon: “Let Go and Let God” 1 Samuel 16:1 NKJV
Church: Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 1120 Woodlawn Ave.
Time: In-person worship and Facebook Live streaming at 10 a.m.
Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
Time: 9 a.m. Sunday School; 10 a.m. worship service
Who’s welcome: Everyone in-person or virtual
Church: Cedar Street Missionary Baptist Church, 824 Cedar St.
Note: In-person service. Sunday School at 10 a.m. Sunday. Bible Study at 1 p.m. Wednesday
Church: Evangelistic Temple Church of God in Christ, 704 W. Seventh St.
Pastor: Elder Timothy Williams
Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Notes: Be Kind signs available for sale.
Church: Masonville Baptist Church, 6601 U.S. 231
Time: Sunday School at 10 a.m., Worship at 11 a.m.
Church: Ridgewood Baptist Church, 800 Carter Road, 270-713-0299
Pastor: The Rev. Tony Boyken
Time: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School, Service at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Wednesday service is at 6 p.m.
Church: Pleasant Ridge Holiness Church, corner of U.S. 231 S. and Crane Pond Road
Time: Sunday School at 10 a.m., Sunday night service at 6 p.m.
