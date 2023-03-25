Announcement: Buena Vista Baptist Church is looking to donate its music library to interested churches. The library contains anthems, cantatas, musicals and song collection books for both youth and adults. All of the titles are catalogued in an Excel spreadsheet. If interested, contact Sam Bruntz at 270-302-3055 or emailing rem8333@roadrunner.com. Any interested church should reach out no later than March 25.

Chrism Mass: The Chrism Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. the Owensboro Sportscenter. All are welcome. The Chrism Mass is celebrated once a year during Holy Week. It is at the Chrism Mass where the diocesan priests renew their commitment to priestly service. Also at this Mass, the bishop will bless the Holy oils used for baptisms and various other sacraments throughout the year.

