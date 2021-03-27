Event: Easter Sunrise Service
Church: Ridgewood Baptist Church, 800 Carter Rd
Date: April 4
Time: 6 a.m.
Note: Service will be delivered by Brother Randy Stallings
---------
Event: Community Sunrise Service
Church: Cates Cemetery, 10501 Old Leitchfield Road, Whitesville
Date: April 4
Time: 6:30 a.m.
Note: Service will be led by Andrew Harrison, interim pastor for Whitesville Baptist Church
Breakfast following in the Whitesville Baptist fellowship building.
---------
Sermon: "From the High Glory of Jerusalem to the Gut wrenching of Golgotha, Jesus gives His All to Us"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Saturday
Time: 4 p.m.
Who’s Welcome: 50% capacity with 50% overflow in Parish Hall
Note: Bishop Medley extends “dispensation of obligation.” The 4 p.m. Mass is recorded and can be viewed on our website, Facebook page and YouTube.
---------
Sermon: "Meet the Messenger and be Moved"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 5 p.m.
Who’s Welcome: 50% capacity with 50% overflow in Parish Hall
Note: Bishop Medley extends “dispensation of obligation.”
---------
Sermon: "Trust in God," Proverbs 3:5-6
Church: Cedar Street Missionary Baptist Church, 824 Cedar Street
Date: Sunday
Time: 11:15 a.m.
Who’s Welcome? Everyone
Note: In-person service or Live on Facebook
---------
Sermon: "Forsaken Me," Matthew 27:46
Church: Lewis Lane Baptist Church
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who’s Welcome? Everyone
Note: In-person service or Live on Facebook & YouTube
---------
Sermon: "What Was Jesus Doing?”
Church: GracePointe Baptist Church, 2339 Parrish Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; worship service at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday Bible Study at 6 p.m.
Who’s Welcome: Everyone is welcome!
Note: If for some reason you are unable to attend in-service worship, if you will park on the front parking lot you can now tune your FM radio to 90.7 and listen to today’s sermon.
---------
Sermon: “Praise Him,” Luke 19:34-44
Church: Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 1120 Woodlawn Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: In-person service and Facebook Live streaming at 10 a.m.
Pastor: Bob Clements
Who’s Welcome: Everyone
Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Pastor: Amy Call
Who’s welcome: Everyone in-person or virtual
Notes: Find sermon on stjohnum.org or on YouTube at St. John United Methodist Church, Owensboro.
---------
Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Still promoting “Be Kind” sign; call 270-683-4479.
