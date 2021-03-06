****** need to update 

Sermon: "Maximums and minimums, God gave us the commandments and Jesus to guide us to salvation"

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Saturday

Time: 4 p.m.

Who’s Welcome: 50% capacity with 50% overflow in Parish Hall

Note: Bishop Medley extends “dispensation of obligation.” The 4 p.m. Mass is recorded and can be viewed on our website, Facebook page and YouTube.

Sermon: "Don’t be a minimalist; maximize your efforts for living according to God’s will"

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 5 p.m.

Who’s Welcome: 50% capacity with 50% overflow in Parish Hall

Note: Bishop Medley extends “dispensation of obligation.”

****** Sermon: “The Children’s Crumbs,” Mark 7:24-8:9

Church: Lewis Lane Baptist Church

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who’s Welcome? Everyone

Note: Live on Facebook & YouTube.

Sermon: “Living Godly In Ungodly Times”

Church: GracePointe Baptist Church, 2339 Parrish Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; worship service at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday Bible Study at 6 p.m.

Who’s Welcome: Everyone is welcome!

Note: We will celebrate the Lord’s Supper during our morning worship time today. If for some reason you are unable to attend in-service worship, if you will park on the front parking lot you can now tune your FM radio to 90.7 and listen to today’s sermon.

Sermon: “Abraham’s Faith Confirmed,” Genesis 22: 1-17

Church: Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 1120 Woodlawn Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: Facebook Live streaming at 10 a.m.

Pastor: Bob Clements

Who’s Welcome: Everyone

Sermon: “The Renewal Of Creation” 

Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Pastor: Amy Call

Who’s welcome: Everyone in-person or virtual

Notes: Find sermon on stjohnum.org or on YouTube at St. John United Methodist Church, Owensboro.

Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Notes: Still promoting “Be Kind” sign; call 270-683-4479.

