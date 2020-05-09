Sermon: Pastor Bob Clements — Christ the Intercessor, Scripture: Luke 22:31-34
Church: Woodlawn United Methodist Church; 1120 Woodlawn Ave.
Time: 11 a.m. Facebook Live streaming
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Sermon: Streaming Service
Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Still promoting “Be Kind” sign; call 270-683-4479.
Sermon: Join us on for worship on our YouTube at St. John UMC, Owensboro
Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Sermon: Facebook Live Service
Church: Buena Vista Baptist Church
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Sermon: Facebook Live Service
Church: GracePointe Baptist Church
Date: Sunday
Time: Sunday School 9:30 a.m.
Time: Worship Service 10:30 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Watch daily devotions on the GracePointe’s Facebook page or Mitch Donohue’s Facebook page.
