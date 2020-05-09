Sermon: Pastor Bob Clements — Christ the Intercessor, Scripture: Luke 22:31-34

Church: Woodlawn United Methodist Church; 1120 Woodlawn Ave.

Time: 11 a.m. Facebook Live streaming

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Sermon: Streaming Service

Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Notes: Still promoting “Be Kind” sign; call 270-683-4479.

Sermon: Join us on for worship on our YouTube at St. John UMC, Owensboro

Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10 a.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Sermon: Facebook Live Service

Church: Buena Vista Baptist Church

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Sermon: Facebook Live Service

Church: GracePointe Baptist Church

Date: Sunday

Time: Sunday School 9:30 a.m.

Time: Worship Service 10:30 a.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Notes: Watch daily devotions on the GracePointe’s Facebook page or Mitch Donohue’s Facebook page.

