Sermon: “Understanding End Times Prophecy”
Church: GracePointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; Worship at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday Bible Study at 6 p.m.
Who’s Welcome: Everyone is welcome
Sermon: "We have been created for relationship; relationship with each other and with God"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Saturday
Time: 4 p.m.
Who’s Welcome: Everyone
Note: 4 p.m. Mass is recorded and can be viewed on our website and Facebook page once it’s uploaded.
Sermon: "Don’t divorce yourself from God instead cultivate your relationship"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 5 p.m.
Who’s Welcome: Everyone
Sermon: “Burden Sharing,” Numbers 11:14-15.
Church: Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 1120 Woodlawn Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: In-person worship and Facebook Live streaming at 10 a.m.
Pastor: Bob Clements
Who’s Welcome: Everyone
Sermon:
"Persecution of Christians Around The World"
Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 9 a.m. Sunday School; 10 a.m. worship service; 5 p.m. Biblical conversation
Guest Speaker: Barbara Bradley
Pastor: Mickey Richardson
Who’s welcome: Everyone in-person or virtual
Notes: Sermon available in-person, or find sermon online at stjohnum.org or YouTube at St. John United Methodist Church, Owensboro.
Sermon: "Search Me O Lord," PSALM 139:1-24
Church: Cedar Street Missionary Baptist Church, 824 Cedar St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 11:15 a.m.
Who’s Welcome: Everyone
Note: In-person service. Sunday School at 10 a.m. Sunday. Bible Study at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Church: Evangelistic Temple Church of God in Christ, 704 W. Seventh St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Who’s Welcome: Everyone
Pastor: Elder Timothy Williams
Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Still promoting “Be Kind” sign; call 270-683-4479.
Church: Masonville Baptist Church, 6601 U.S. 231
Date: Sunday
Time: Sunday School at 10 a.m., Worship at 11 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Church: Pleasant Ridge Holiness Church, corner of U.S. 231 south and Crane Pond Road
Date: Sunday
Time: Sunday School at 10 a.m., Sunday night service at 6 p.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
