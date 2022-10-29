Sermon: “Praise Ye The Lord” Colossians 3:16-17
Church: Yellow Banks Church of Christ, 3600 Frederica Street, Unit D
Contact: Phone: 606-224-1480
Note: Brother Robby Barron will be speaking
Sermon: “Christian Fundamentalists”
Church: GracePointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.
Time: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; Worship at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday Bible Study at 6 p.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone is welcome
Sermon: “We don’t have to stay where we stray. Get a good view of the ways you are coming up short.”
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Note: Mass is recorded and can be viewed on our website and Facebook page once it’s uploaded.
Sermon: “God gives us opportunities to change our ways.”
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Time: 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 5 p.m.
Sermon: “What Happens When We Die? Heaven!” Luke 16:22 NKJV
Church: Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 1120 Woodlawn Ave.
Time: In-person worship and Facebook Live streaming at 10 a.m.
Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
Time: 9 a.m. Sunday School; 10 a.m. worship service
Who’s welcome: Everyone in-person or virtual
Scripture: Matthew 22:43-40
Church: Cedar Street Missionary Baptist Church, 824 Cedar St.
Note: In-person service. Sunday School at 10 a.m. Sunday. Bible Study at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Church: Evangelistic Temple Church of God in Christ, 704 W. Seventh St.
Pastor: Elder Timothy Williams
Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Notes: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church Women’s Missionary Group is collecting gently used shoes for third-world countries. The goal is to collect 2,500 pairs of men’s, women’s and children’s shoes by Nov. 10. Bagged shoes can be dropped off at the church.
Church: Masonville Baptist Church, 6601 U.S. 231
Time: Sunday School at 10 a.m., Worship at 11 a.m.
Church: Ridgewood Baptist Church, 800 Carter Road
Pastor: The Rev. Randy Stallings
Time: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School, Service at 10:30 a.m., and Wednesday service is at 6 p.m.
Church: Pleasant Ridge Holiness Church, corner of U.S. 231 S. and Crane Pond Road
Time: Sunday School at 10 a.m., Sunday night service at 6 p.m.
Church: Yelvington Baptist Church, 9424 Kentucky 662, Maceo
Date: Saturday, October 22, 2022
Note: Raising money for the upkeep of the Yelvington Cemetery featuring the GloryBound singers in memory and honor of Jay Stewart and Truett Coons.
