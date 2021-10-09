Sermon: “Understanding End Times Prophecy” Part 2

Church: GracePointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; Worship at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday Bible Study at 6 p.m.

Who’s Welcome: Everyone is welcome

Sermon: "The gate’s right here; come on in!"

Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.

Date: Saturday

Time: 4 p.m.

Who’s Welcome: Everyone

Note: 4 p.m. Mass is recorded and can be viewed on our website and Facebook page once it’s uploaded.

Sermon: "Unburden yourself; know that you can only bear and bring your good deeds through the gate with you"

Sermon: “Our Daily Bread,” Matthew 6:11-13.

Church: Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 1120 Woodlawn Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: In-person worship and Facebook Live streaming at 10 a.m.

Pastor: Bob Clements

Who’s Welcome: Everyone

Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 9 a.m. Sunday School; 10 a.m. worship service; 5 p.m. Biblical conversation

Pastor: Mickey Richardson

Who’s welcome: Everyone in-person or virtual

Notes: Sermon available in-person, or find sermon online at stjohnum.org or YouTube at St. John United Methodist Church, Owensboro.

Sermon: "Everybody is not Your Friend," Judges 16: 18-19

Church: Cedar Street Missionary Baptist Church, 824 Cedar St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 11:15 a.m.

Who’s Welcome: Everyone

Note: In-person service. Sunday School at 10 a.m. Sunday. Bible Study at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Church: Evangelistic Temple Church of God in Christ, 704 W. Seventh St.

Date: Sunday

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Who’s Welcome: Everyone

Pastor: Elder Timothy Williams

Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.

Date: Sunday

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Notes: Still promoting “Be Kind” sign; call 270-683-4479.

Church: Masonville Baptist Church, 6601 U.S. 231

Date: Sunday

Time: Sunday School at 10 a.m., Worship at 11 a.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

Church: Pleasant Ridge Holiness Church, corner of U.S. 231 S. and Crane Pond Road

Date: Sunday

Time: Sunday School at 10 a.m., Sunday night service at 6 p.m.

Who’s welcome: Everyone

