Homecoming Event: Livermore General Baptist Church, 709 Hill St., will be hosting its homecoming on Sunday at a.m. with singing by the Calvary’s Message Trio — Kathy Woodward, Jerry Emberton and Carol Emberton. A potluck with follow the service. Everyone is invited.
Church: Yellow Banks Church of Christ, 3313 Oaklane Drive, Philpot
Contact: Phone: 606-224-1480
Note: Brother Robby Barron will be speaking.
Sermon: “Who Has An Arm Like God?”
Church: GracePointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.
Time: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; Worship at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday Bible Study at 6 p.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone is welcome
Sermon: “Depravity, despair, deliverance”
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Note: Mass is recorded and can be viewed on our website and Facebook page once it’s uploaded.
Sermon: “Feeling low or lost? Know Christ seeks you always. Run and jump joyfully into the Father’s arms.”
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Time: 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 5 p.m.
Sermon: “Engaging the Word,” Deuteronomy 30: 14-15 NKJV
Church: Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 1120 Woodlawn Ave.
Time: In-person worship and Facebook Live streaming at 10 a.m.
Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
Time: 9 a.m. Sunday School; 10 a.m. worship service; 5 p.m. Biblical conversation
Pastor: Mickey Richardson
Who’s welcome: Everyone in-person or virtual
Notes: In September St. John UMC will be beginning a new “Disciple Dialogue” group. The purpose of the group is to explore some difficult questions of faith. Topics to include “Theodicy: Why God allows suffering?” “Is the Bible Trustworthy?” and “How do we know God’s Will?” The group will meet every Sunday evening at 5 p.m. at the church, 2160 Griffith Ave., and is open to the community. Light refreshments will be served. For questions, contact the church office at 270-683-6326.
Sermon: “Misfits,” Judges 11:3-7
Church: Cedar Street Missionary Baptist Church, 824 Cedar St.
Note: In-person service. Sunday School at 10 a.m. Sunday. Bible Study at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Church: Evangelistic Temple Church of God in Christ, 704 W. Seventh St.
Pastor: Elder Timothy Williams
Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Notes: Still promoting “Be Kind” sign; call 270-683-4479.
Church: Masonville Baptist Church, 6601 U.S. 231
Time: Sunday School at 10 a.m., Worship at 11 a.m.
Church: Ridgewood Baptist Church, 800 Carter Road
Pastor: The Rev. Randy Stallings
Time: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School, Service at 10:30 a.m., and Wednesday service is at 6 p.m.
Church: Pleasant Ridge Holiness Church, corner of U.S. 231 S. and Crane Pond Road
Time: Sunday School at 10 a.m., Sunday night service at 6 p.m.
