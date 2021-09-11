Event: Livermore General Baptist Church, 611 Hill Street, will be hosting a singing with the Rick Wester Family at 11 a.m. on Sept. 19. A potluck meal will follow in the fellowship hall.
Event: GloryBound Singers will performing a benefit singing for Katrina Chord on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m. at Larking Baptist Church, 2531 W. Old SR 45, Rockport, Indiana to help with expenses for cancer treatments. Everyone is welcome; refreshments will follow.
Event: St. William & St. Lawrence Parishes & Mary Carrico Catholic School Picnic, 6119 St. Lawrence Road in Philpot, will be held Sept. 19 with serving to begin at 11 a.m. There will be dinner stands, drive-thru barbecue pick-up, raffle, cake booth, country store, ice cream, inflatables and games for kids.
VBS Event: John United Methodist is hosting a Mini VBS on Sept. 24. Call the church for details at 502-409-1482.
Revival: Livermore General Baptist Church, 611 Hill Street, will be hosting a revival Sept. 13 through Sept. 17 beginning nightly at 7 p.m. Tom Carroll will be the evangelist. Everyone is invited.
Sermon: “How to Work Wisely”
Church: GracePointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; Worship at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday Bible Study at 6 p.m.
Who’s Welcome: Everyone is welcome
Sermon: "Discipleship is demanding: it is service and at times suffering"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Saturday
Time: 4 p.m.
Who’s Welcome: Everyone
Note: 4 p.m. Mass is recorded and can be viewed on our website and Facebook page once it’s uploaded.
Sermon: "Live your faith-in-action"
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 5 p.m.
Who’s Welcome: Everyone
Sermon: "The six principles of Grace,” Ephesians 2: 8-10
Church: Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 1120 Woodlawn Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: In-person worship and Facebook Live streaming at 10 a.m.
Pastor: Bob Clements
Who’s Welcome: Everyone
Sermon: "Admonish One Another"
Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 9 a.m. Sunday School; 10 a.m. worship service; 5 p.m. Biblical conversation
Pastor: Mickey Richardson
Who’s welcome: Everyone in-person or virtual
Notes: Sermon available in-person, or find sermon online at stjohnum.org or YouTube at St. John United Methodist Church, Owensboro.
Sermon: "Nothing Can Keep Us Apart," Romans 8:33:-39
Church: Cedar Street Missionary Baptist Church, 824 Cedar St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 11:15 a.m.
Who’s Welcome: Everyone
Note: In-person service or Live on Facebook. Sunday School at 10 a.m. Sunday. Bible Study at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Church: Evangelistic Temple Church of God in Christ, 704 W. Seventh St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Who’s Welcome: Everyone
Note: CDC guidelines
Pastor: Elder Timothy Williams
Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Still promoting “Be Kind” sign; call 270-683-4479.
Church: Masonville Baptist Church, 6601 U.S. 231
Date: Sunday
Time: Sunday School at 10 a.m., Worship at 11 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Church: Pleasant Ridge Holiness Church, corner of U.S. 231 south and Crane Pond Road
Date: Sunday
Time: Sunday School at 10 a.m., Sunday night service at 6 p.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
