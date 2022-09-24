Sermon: “To Accomplish,” Philippians 1: 6,10-11
Church: Yellow Banks Church of Christ, 3313 Oaklane Drive, Philpot
Contact: Phone: 606-224-1480
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m
Note: Brother Robby Barron will be speaking
Sermon: “Is it Past Midnight in America?”
Church: GracePointe Baptist Church, 2339 W. Parrish Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.; Worship at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday Bible Study at 6 p.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone is welcome
Sermon: “Be on the lookout for Lazarus(es) in your life”
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Saturday Mass
Time: 4 p.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Note: Mass is recorded and can be viewed on our website and Facebook page once it’s uploaded.
Sermon: “Meet and treat the marginalized as human beings — made in God’s image, cloaked in dignity”
Church: Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 5 p.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Sermon:
“Obedience is Better Than Sacrifice,“ 1 Samuel 15:22 NLT
Church: Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 1120 Woodlawn Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: In-person worship and Facebook Live streaming at 10 a.m.
Pastor: Bob Clements
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Church: St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 9 a.m. Sunday School; 10 a.m. worship service; 5 p.m. Biblical conversation
Pastor: Mickey Richardson
Who’s welcome: Everyone in-person or virtual
Note: Gospel singer Tom Frye will be in concert on Sunday during the morning worship. There will also be guests from the Bouleware Mission House who will share their testimonies. A potluck will follow the service.
Sermon: “Obedience Is Better Than Sacrifice,” 1 Samuel 15:22 NLT
Church: Cedar Street Missionary Baptist Church, 824 Cedar St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 11:15 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Note: In-person service. Sunday School at 10 a.m. Sunday. Bible Study at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Church: Evangelistic Temple Church of God in Christ, 704 W. Seventh St.
Date: Sunday
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Pastor: Elder Timothy Williams
Church: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Notes: Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church Women’s Missionary Group is collecting gently used shoes for third world countries. The goal is to collect 2,500 pair of men’s, women’s and children’s shoes by Nov. 10. Bagged shoes can be dropped off at the church.
Church: Masonville Baptist Church, 6601 U.S. 231
Pastor: Ben White
Date: Sunday
Time: Sunday School at 10 a.m., Worship at 11 a.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
Note: Masonville Baptist will be hosting a revival from Sept. 18-21 starting at 6:30 p.m. each night. Dr. Joel Carwile, senior pastor at First Baptist Church in Athens, Alabama, will serve as guest evangelist. Childcare for children 5 and under will be provided. Everyone is welcome.
Church: Ridgewood Baptist Church, 800 Carter Road
Pastor: The Rev. Randy Stallings
Time: 9:30 a.m. Sunday School, Service at 10:30 a.m., and Wednesday service is at 6 p.m.
Date: Sunday
Time: 10 a.m
Church: Pleasant Ridge Holiness Church, corner of U.S. 231 S. and Crane Pond Road
Date: Sunday
Time: Sunday School at 10 a.m., Sunday night service at 6 p.m.
Who’s welcome: Everyone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.