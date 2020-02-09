Looks like that Church’s Chicken franchise that was supposed to be coming to Gateway Commons is having problems.
New York City-based Rosen Law Firm, which describes itself as a “global investor-rights law firm,” announced recently that it has filed a class-action lawsuit “on behalf of purchasers of the securities of RealtyShares, Inc., relating to loans involving Franchise Growth LLC, including the loan regarding the Church’s Chicken in Owensboro, KY.”
The suit relates to defaults on loans involving the chicken restaurant proposed for here and five other cities along with 12 other properties across the country.
• Knoxville-based Holston Gases is opening a store at 7549 Iceland Road.
Company President Robert Anders said the new store “allows us to distribute product throughout the entire state of Kentucky and Southern Indiana. We look forward to being a part of Owensboro’s expanding business community.”
Holston Gases is a regional distributor of industrial, medical and propane gases as well as welding, safety and industrial supplies.
The company, which has been in business for more than 60 years, has 34 locations in Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, North Carolina, Georgia and South Carolina.
• Taylor’s Bar & Grill said on its Facebook page last week that it was closing on Feb. 3.
But it said the closing will be brief and is “due to changes in ownership and the management team.”
The business plans to reopen soon, the statement said.
• Macy’s Inc. said last week that it plans to close approximately 125 of its “least productive stores” during the next three years.
That includes roughly 30 stores — like the one in Towne Square Mall — that are in the process of closing.
The 125 stores have approximately $1.4 in annual sales now, the company said.
It’s also cutting about 2,000 corporate jobs.
• Building permits show that a new nail salon is coming to 3245 Mt. Moriah Ave. — near the Kentucky 54 Walmart.
• Friday morning, 17 gas stations in Owensboro had gas under $2 a gallon.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
