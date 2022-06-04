With the mingling of picnickers at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church on May 29, summertime Catholic church picnics returned with a large turnout.
St. Mary of the Woods, in Whitesville, holds two picnics a year, one in late-May and one in late-September. And making this year’s picnics special is them returning to in-person events after COVID-19 prevented gatherings the last two summers.
“We’re very excited,” said Sara Schrecker, administrative assistant at St. Mary of the Woods. “We’re happy to get back to how our picnics were in the past, and we hope for a greater increase, now that it’s face to face. I hope everyone can come out and have a good time.”
St. Mary of the Woods’ picnic included games for the children, handmade quilts for sale, a raffle and some live music. They also had a wealth of food offerings, including snow cone and ice cream stands.
Having face-to-face gatherings again is not something exclusive to St. Mary’s. Five of the 11 church picnics scheduled for later this summer are going back to some form of the traditional picnic.
Josh Bartley, head of the picnic planning committee at St. Mary Magdalene, said the church is happy to return to normal.
“We’re excited to get the fellowship back into things, because it’s kind of the one event a year where the church community is all involved,” he said. “It’s a tradition we don’t want to let die.”
Bartley is not alone in his excitement. Steve Dixon, a volunteer with the St. Pius X Catholic Church, said he and the rest of the parish is very excited to have its traditional picnic again, which will include booths and games for children.
“There’s some air of excitement to (this),” Dixon said. “We’ve also had to cut back on social events, so this will be a big social event where we will get to see not only the public, but also our parishioners. We haven’t gotten together as much as we used to, so this will give us a chance for our parish to get together and also see our friends and family.”
St. Pius X Church will also offer a drive-thru option.
While some churches decided to move closer to pre-COVID normalcy, others have chosen to stay the course of the last two years. Blessed Sacrament Chapel will be holding a drive-thru-only picnic.
“We’ve decided to have a drive-thru meal ... because with the rise in COVID cases, and how that changes from week to week, we don’t want to plan something and then not be able to fulfill it,” said Sister Jeannette Fennewald, a church member. “We miss the fellowship, because that’s always been an important part.”
The dramatic increase in the price of meat has also been felt by the churches. Most have increased their prices, at least slightly, in the hopes of making some profit from the fundraiser.
But deciding how much to raise prices has been tricky, with market conditions changing rapidly. Most churches are looking to others for guidance.
“We try to go off other churches, as far as our pricing goes,” Bartley said. “I know with mutton, there is a shortage there. We won’t know how bad (prices will be) until like a week before.”
Schrecker said St. Mary of the Woods raised prices, with burgoo seeing a particularly steep increase.
St. Pius X Catholic Church has removed mutton from its menu, citing the cost as being prohibitive to it being an effective fundraising item.
“We don’t want people to get scared off by the prices,” Dixon said. “Hopefully we can get back to mutton, we still want to cook mutton. It’s just this year, we just don’t think our clientele is going to support $20 a pound.”
While there will be some noticeable differences at some of the picnics, organizers stress that there will be no shortage of fun activities at the in-person gatherings for people of every age to enjoy, from a dunk tank at St. Mary Magdalene to inflatables at St. Pius X to raffles and drawings at others.
